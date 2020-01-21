Iowa-Rutgers at a glance

RUTGERS AT IOWA

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City

TV: Big Ten Network

Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

STORYLINES

• Iowa, ranked 19th in this week’s Associated Press poll, has won three straight games with the most recent victory being a 90-83 conquest of Michigan on Friday. Luka Garza scored 33 points with CJ Fredrick adding 21 and Joe Wieskamp 20. Garza was named the Big Ten player of the week and Fredrick was the league’s freshman of the week.

• Rutgers has won eight of its last nine games and broke into the AP Top 25 this week for the first time since 1979. The 24th-rated Scarlet Knights, now 58-58 in their fourth season under coach Steve Pikiell, already have matched last season’s victory total and could be headed for their first NCAA tournament berth in 29 years.