Iowa-Rutgers at a glance

RUTGERS AT IOWA
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City
TV: Big Ten Network
Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)
STORYLINES
• Iowa, ranked 19th in this week’s Associated Press poll, has won three straight games with the most recent victory being a 90-83 conquest of Michigan on Friday. Luka Garza scored 33 points with CJ Fredrick adding 21 and Joe Wieskamp 20. Garza was named the Big Ten player of the week and Fredrick was the league’s freshman of the week.
• Rutgers has won eight of its last nine games and broke into the AP Top 25 this week for the first time since 1979. The 24th-rated Scarlet Knights, now 58-58 in their fourth season under coach Steve Pikiell, already have matched last season’s victory total and could be headed for their first NCAA tournament berth in 29 years.
• Rutgers does not have a player averaging more than 12 points per game but it has seven players averaging 6.9 or more and it leads the Big Ten in scoring defense and field goal percentage defense. Its top player, junior Geo Baker, has been coming off the bench since missing three games with a broken left thumb.
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Iowa (13-5, 4-3)
Joe Wieskamp;6-6;so.;14.8
Luka Garza;6-11;jr.;22.9
Connor McCaffery;6-5;so.;6.7
CJ Fredrick;6-3;fr.;11.1
Joe Toussaint;6-0;fr.;6.6
Rutgers (14-4, 5-2)
Montez Mathis;6-4;so.;6.9
Akwasi Yeboah;6-6;sr.;8.9
Myles Johnson;6-11;so.;9.2
Caleb McConnell;6-7;so.;7.4
Ron Harper Jr.;6-6;so.;11.8