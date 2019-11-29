Iowa-San Diego State at a glance

SAN DIEGO STATE VS. IOWA

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Orleans Arena, Las Vegas

TV: FS1

Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

STORYLINES

• This is the championship game of the Continental Tire Las Vegas Invitational. Iowa will be attempting to win an early-season tournament for the second consecutive year after claiming the 2K Empire Classic last November in New York.

• Iowa defeated 12th-ranked Texas Tech 72-61 on Thursday night as Jordan Bohannon made his first start of the season and finished with 20 points and six assists, and made six free throws in the final minute to nail down the win. Luka Garza added 17 points and 12 rebounds and Joe Wieskamp scored 16 points. The Hawkeyes had 20 assists on 23 made baskets.

• San Diego State romped to an 83-52 victory over Creighton in the other semifinal game behind 21 points by Malachi Flynn, 16 by reserve Matt Mitchell and 15 by Yanni Wetzell. Flynn (Washington State) and Wetzell (Vanderbilt) are two of three transfers in the Aztecs' starting lineup, joining guard KJ Feagin (Santa Clara).