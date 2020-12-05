Iowa 'shows its youth' but still prevails in Big Ten opener

“Even though (Caitlin) is a good leader on this team and scores a lot of points, we have other people that can pick us up and keep the energy up,” Marshall said. “That’s how we stayed in this game. We stayed together.”

Iowa (3-0, 1-0) owned a 35-21 lead midway through the second quarter, but Wisconsin (1-1, 0-1) countered with 11-0 surge and eventually tied the game at 41 two minutes into the third quarter on two of Sydney Hilliard’s game-high 26 points.

The Hawkeyes scored 33 of the game’s next 47 points and eventually built a hefty 19-point advantage. Czinano had 10 points in that stretch and Marshall contributed eight, including a pair of 3-pointers.

“The way we buckled together during that stretch, Kate (Martin) did a great job of being that veteran people turn to,” Czinano said. “We are a young team and sometimes you have to have somebody who has been around a little bit who is really strong and good at talking.

“Collectively as a group, we relied on each other and that’s what pulled us out of that.”

Iowa made 19 of 34 shots in the second half and finished with 22 assists versus eight turnovers.

Marshall’s contributions were especially critical on a day when Clark scuffled.