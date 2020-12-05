Iowa 'shows its youth' but still prevails in Big Ten opener

IOWA CITY — Through the first two games of the season, freshman Caitlin Clark’s effectiveness on offense was the major storyline for the University of Iowa women’s basketball team.
Clark's shot wasn't falling Saturday afternoon, but it didn't prevent the Hawkeyes from continuing their mastery over Wisconsin.
Iowa had four players score double figures and withstood a clunky finish to the first half and unfavorable start to the second half to down Wisconsin 85-78 in the Big Ten Conference opener at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
“There were some bright moments, but there are some moments that will be good film moments for us,” Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said after her program defeated Wisconsin for the 23rd consecutive time dating back to the 2006-07 season. “I liked we had balance.
“We have to get better. We showed our youth today.”
Clark had 57 points in Iowa’s first two outings, but the West Des Moines Dowling alum missed 14 of her first 17 shots and was visibly frustrated with herself at points in the game.
She did register a team-high 23 points but took 23 shots and also turned it over four times.
Others picked up the slack.
Post Monika Czinano had 18 points and nine rebounds while forward McKenna Warnock recorded 12 points and four rebounds. Gabbie Marshall had her best game of the young season with 15 points, three assists, three steals and a team-best plus-24 rating.
“Even though (Caitlin) is a good leader on this team and scores a lot of points, we have other people that can pick us up and keep the energy up,” Marshall said. “That’s how we stayed in this game. We stayed together.”
Iowa (3-0, 1-0) owned a 35-21 lead midway through the second quarter, but Wisconsin (1-1, 0-1) countered with 11-0 surge and eventually tied the game at 41 two minutes into the third quarter on two of Sydney Hilliard’s game-high 26 points.
The Hawkeyes scored 33 of the game’s next 47 points and eventually built a hefty 19-point advantage. Czinano had 10 points in that stretch and Marshall contributed eight, including a pair of 3-pointers.
“The way we buckled together during that stretch, Kate (Martin) did a great job of being that veteran people turn to,” Czinano said. “We are a young team and sometimes you have to have somebody who has been around a little bit who is really strong and good at talking.
“Collectively as a group, we relied on each other and that’s what pulled us out of that.”
Iowa made 19 of 34 shots in the second half and finished with 22 assists versus eight turnovers.
Marshall’s contributions were especially critical on a day when Clark scuffled.
"I’ve tried to focus more on defense, playing harder on defense, getting my hands in passing lanes and trying to keep the energy on the team up,” Marshall said. “So when that translates into offense, it brings me confidence.”
Her performance drew praise from Bluder.
“I just thought Gabby played a really strong game mentally,” Bluder said. “We’re going to need that out of her. I know she’s only a sophomore, but with a freshman point guard like Caitlin, we’re going to need maturity out of other positions.
“She gave that to us today on both sides of the ball.”
It resulted in Iowa’s 38th straight home victory moving into Wednesday night’s showdown with 23rd-ranked Iowa State. It also got Iowa off on the right foot in league play, the first of four scheduled conference games in December.
“We started on a loss last year," Marshall said, "so it is good to come in this year as a young team and get that first win in the Big Ten and keep going from there.”
