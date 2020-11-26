 Skip to main content
Iowa-Southern U. at a glance
SOUTHERN at IOWA

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City

TV: BTN

Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

STORYLINES

• Fifth-ranked Iowa opened the season Wednesday with a 97-67 rout of North Carolina Central behind 26 points and 10 rebounds from Luka Garza. The Hawkeyes shot 48.5% from the field, had a 44-28 rebounding advantage (including 20 offensive rebounds) and committed only nine turnovers.

• Patrick McCaffery, who sat out almost all of last season, scored 16 points off the bench for Iowa in its opening win and the Hawkeyes also got a lift from freshman Keegan Murray, who contributed 12 points and 7 rebounds in his college debut.

• Southern University, coached by former Kentucky star Sean Woods, returns three starters from a team that went 17-15 and finished with an 8-game winning streak. The Jaguars opened Thursday with an 85-78 loss to North Carolina Central. Ahsante Shiver scored 20 points ans Jayden Saddler had 12 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Iowa (1-0)

Joe Wieskamp;6-6;so.;9.0

Luka Garza;6-11;jr.;26.0

Connor McCaffery;6-5;so.;3.0

CJ Fredrick;6-3;fr.;10.0

Jordan Bohannon;6-1;sr.;6.0

Southern U. (0-1)

Ahsante Shivers;6-4;sr.;20.0

Damiree Burns;6-7;so.;14.0

Kirk Parker;6-7;jr.;3.0

Jayden Saddler;6-1;jr.;12.0

Lamarcus Lee;6-2;sr.;5.0

