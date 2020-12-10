Iowa State at Iowa at a glance

IOWA STATE at IOWA

When: 8:07 p.m.

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City

TV: BTN

Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

STORYLINES

• No. 3-ranked Iowa made 17 of 40 3-point attempts in a 93-80 victory over No. 16 North Carolina Tuesday and is now averaging 98 points per game in the first four contests. Center Luka Garza leads the country with an average of 29.5 points per game, although he scored only 16 points against the Tar Heels. Jordan Bohannon had 24, CJ Fredrick 21 and Joe Wieskamp 19.

• Iowa State has split its first two games against Arkansas-Pine Bluff (80-63 win) and South Dakota State (71-68 loss) and had a scheduled game with DePaul on Sunday called off because of COVID-19 issues. The Cyclones have been outrebounded 70 to 60 in the two games they have played and have shot only 14 free throws, just four by starters.