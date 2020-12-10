Iowa State at Iowa at a glance

IOWA STATE at IOWA
When: 8:07 p.m.
Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City
TV: BTN
Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)
STORYLINES
• No. 3-ranked Iowa made 17 of 40 3-point attempts in a 93-80 victory over No. 16 North Carolina Tuesday and is now averaging 98 points per game in the first four contests. Center Luka Garza leads the country with an average of 29.5 points per game, although he scored only 16 points against the Tar Heels. Jordan Bohannon had 24, CJ Fredrick 21 and Joe Wieskamp 19.
• Iowa State has split its first two games against Arkansas-Pine Bluff (80-63 win) and South Dakota State (71-68 loss) and had a scheduled game with DePaul on Sunday called off because of COVID-19 issues. The Cyclones have been outrebounded 70 to 60 in the two games they have played and have shot only 14 free throws, just four by starters.
• Among the four transfers in Iowa State’s starting lineup is fifth-year senior Jalen Coleman-Lands, who has played five games in his career against Iowa — four while at Illinois and one last season at DePaul. Coleman-Lands has made 20 of 43 3-point field goal attempts against the Hawkeyes through the years and scored 17 points in DePaul’s victory a year ago.
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Iowa (4-0)
Joe Wieskamp;6-6;jr.;13.8
Luka Garza;6-11;sr.;29.5
Connor McCaffery;6-5;jr.;3.0
CJ Fredrick;6-3;so.;11.0
Jordan Bohannon;6-1;sr.;8.8
Iowa State (1-1)
Javan Johnson;6-6;jr.;10.5
Solomon Young;6-8;sr.;13.0
Tyler Harris;5-9;jr.;9.5
Jalen Coleman-Lands;6-4;sr.;14.5
Rasir Bolton;6-3;jr.;13.0
