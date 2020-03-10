Iowa State banged up entering Big 12 tourney

Iowa State post player Solomon Young has been a huge part of any success Iowa State has had since Haliburton’s injury. He averaged 13.1 points on 60% shooting from the field, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in the eight games Iowa State’s been without Haliburton.

With more uncertainty at point guard, Young figures to be an even more important player for the Cyclones.

“He’s been great for us,” Prohm said. “We’ve been able to establish a post threat in the second half of the season when Tyrese went out. He has great toughness and work ethic and he’s developed a way to score around the basket.”

Prohm hopes that Young, a junior, can carry that into next season for Iowa State.

“He’s helped our half-court scoring in the second half of the year,” Prohm said. “It’s something that, going into next year, that we can have more balance with our guards and bigs because we have a lot of confidence throwing it in there to him, now.”

While Iowa State is certainly trending down, Oklahoma State is a team that’s trending up.

The Cowboys finished the season 7-3 in their last 10 games, including a win against then-No. 24 Texas Tech.

“They’ve rallied their troops and those seniors that they have really add a lot of experience to their team,” Prohm said.

