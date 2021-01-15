Iowa State men's basketball program on pause because of COVID-19 issues

AMES, Iowa — The Iowa State University men's basketball team has paused activities indefinitely as a result of COVID-19 protocols within the program.

Due to the pause, Saturday's Big 12 Conference game at No. 6-ranked Kansas (10-3, 4-2 Big 12) has been postponed, according to a university news release issued Friday evening.

"The priority for us is the safety and well-being of everyone in our program," coach Steve Prohm said. "While it is disappointing we won't be able to play this weekend, we look forward to returning to competition when it is safe to do so."

ISU officials said that no determination has been made for any future ISU games at this point, including Wednesday's scheduled against No. 4 Texas.

The Cyclones (2-7) had been running a gauntlet in Big 12 Conference action. After a conference-opening loss to Kansas State, Iowa State lost to then-No. 8 West Virginia, No. 2 Baylor, No. 4 Texas and No. 15 Texas Tech.

ISU also had its previous game against Kansas State postponed because of issues within the Wildcats' program.

Iowa State is 0-5 to start conference play for the first time since the 2004-05 season.

