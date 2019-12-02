Iowa-Syracuse at a glance

IOWA AT SYRACUSE

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Carrier Dome, Syracuse, N.Y.

TV: ESPN2

Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

STORYLINES

• This game is part of the annual ACC-Big Ten Challenge. It is the fourth meeting between the two schools with the previous three being played at neutral sites, including a 66-63 Syracuse victory in 2014 in New York City. Iowa won the other two games, in Buffalo in 1957 and in Philadelphia in the 1980 NCAA tournament.

• Iowa split a pair of games in the Continental Tire Las Vegas Invitational last week. Luka Garza and CJ Fredrick each scored 26 points in the two games and were named to the all-tournament team. Jordan Bohannon made his first two starts of the season and had 20 points in a victory over No. 12-ranked Texas Tech.

• Syracuse lost two games in the NIT Season Tip-off last week, including an 85-64 rout at the hands of Penn State and is off to its worst start (4-3) in 22 years. The Orange, in their 44th season under Jim Boeheim, return only one starter from last season, junior forward Elijah Hughes.