Iowa-Texas Tech at a glance

TEXAS TECH VS. IOWA
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Orleans Arena, Las Vegas
TV: FS1
Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)
STORYLINES
• Iowa defeated Cal Poly 85-59 on Sunday behind 21 points and five assists from CJ Fredrick, but the Hawkeyes lost starting forward Jack Nunge for the season to a torn ACL in that game. Junior center Luka Garza has been extraordinary so far, leading the Big Ten in scoring and ranking third in the league in both rebounding and 3-point field goal percentage.
• Texas Tech finished second in the NCAA tournament last season, losing to Duke in the title game, but it returns only three players from that team, including just one starter: Davide Moretti. However, the Red Raiders have been dominant in their first five games of the season, outscoring the opposition by an average of 27 points per game and having a plus-12.2 rebounding margin.
• This is a semifinal game in the Las Vegas Invitational. Creighton (4-1) and San Diego State (6-0) play in the second game. The two winners will meet at 9:30 p.m. Friday with the losers meeting in the third-place game at 7 p.m.
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Iowa (4-1)
Joe Wieskamp;6-6;so.;11.0
Ryan Kriener;6-10;sr.;7.6
Luka Garza;6-11;jr.;22.2
CJ Fredrick;6-3;fr.;10.4
Connor McCaffery;6-5;so.;6.4
Texas Tech (5-0)
TJ Holyfield;6-8;sr.;13.8
Terrence Shannon Jr.;6-6;fr.;10.0
Jahmi’us Ramsey;6-4;fr.;19.4
Davide Moretti;6-3;jr.;13.8
Kyler Edwards;6-4;so.;10.0