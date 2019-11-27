Iowa-Texas Tech at a glance

TEXAS TECH VS. IOWA

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Orleans Arena, Las Vegas

TV: FS1

Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

STORYLINES

• Iowa defeated Cal Poly 85-59 on Sunday behind 21 points and five assists from CJ Fredrick, but the Hawkeyes lost starting forward Jack Nunge for the season to a torn ACL in that game. Junior center Luka Garza has been extraordinary so far, leading the Big Ten in scoring and ranking third in the league in both rebounding and 3-point field goal percentage.

• Texas Tech finished second in the NCAA tournament last season, losing to Duke in the title game, but it returns only three players from that team, including just one starter: Davide Moretti. However, the Red Raiders have been dominant in their first five games of the season, outscoring the opposition by an average of 27 points per game and having a plus-12.2 rebounding margin.