Iowa-Texas Tech at a glance

E Illinois Texas Tech Basketball

Texas Tech's Jahmi'us Ramsey (3) drives the ball around Eastern Illinois' Deang Deang (25) during a Nov. 5 game. Ramsey, the first five-star recruit ever for Tech, leads the Red Raiders with 19.4 points per game.

TEXAS TECH VS. IOWA

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Orleans Arena, Las Vegas

TV: FS1

Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

STORYLINES

• Iowa defeated Cal Poly 85-59 on Sunday behind 21 points and five assists from CJ Fredrick, but the Hawkeyes lost starting forward Jack Nunge for the season to a torn ACL in that game. Junior center Luka Garza has been extraordinary so far, leading the Big Ten in scoring and ranking third in the league in both rebounding and 3-point field goal percentage.

• Texas Tech finished second in the NCAA tournament last season, losing to Duke in the title game, but it returns only three players from that team, including just one starter: Davide Moretti. However, the Red Raiders have been dominant in their first five games of the season, outscoring the opposition by an average of 27 points per game and having a plus-12.2 rebounding margin.

• This is a semifinal game in the Las Vegas Invitational. Creighton (4-1) and San Diego State (6-0) play in the second game. The two winners will meet at 9:30 p.m. Friday with the losers meeting in the third-place game at 7 p.m.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Iowa (4-1)

Joe Wieskamp;6-6;so.;11.0

Ryan Kriener;6-10;sr.;7.6

Luka Garza;6-11;jr.;22.2

CJ Fredrick;6-3;fr.;10.4

Connor McCaffery;6-5;so.;6.4

Texas Tech (5-0)

TJ Holyfield;6-8;sr.;13.8

Terrence Shannon Jr.;6-6;fr.;10.0

Jahmi’us Ramsey;6-4;fr.;19.4

Davide Moretti;6-3;jr.;13.8

Kyler Edwards;6-4;so.;10.0

