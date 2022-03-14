Iowa title an emotion-filled moment for McCaffery

INDIANAPOLIS — From his vantage point on top of the awards stand Sunday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Fran McCaffery could see the past.

Memories filled the mind of Iowa’s 12th-year basketball coach as the Hawkeyes celebrated winning the program’s first Big Ten Tournament championship since 2006.

Emotions followed.

McCaffery shared long embraces with his two sons on the Iowa roster, senior Connor McCaffery and sophomore Patrick McCaffery.

Both hit big second-half baskets to help the Hawkeyes claim their 75-66 victory over Purdue.

Sharing the postgame moment with his sons, Fran McCaffery said, “was incredibly special.’’

McCaffery then hugged his wife, Margaret, his daughter, Marit, and his other son, Jack.

As Iowa players celebrated joining the Hawkeyes’ 2001 team and Michigan squads in 2017 and 2018 as the only teams in the event’s 24-year history to win four games in four days, so many memories came to life.

Fran McCaffery recalled the first time he ever took Connor McCaffery on a road trip with the team, remembering that the team won the game.

He remembers winning the Southern Conference title while coaching at North Carolina-Greensboro in 2001.

“I’m holding Patrick. He was a year old and had the net around his neck,’’ McCaffery recalled.

“It’s been a long journey with them, going to tournaments and traveling with the team and now participating on the team. But to celebrate at this level together, on this stage, it’s really difficult to describe how awesome it was and how emotional it was.’’

Connor McCaffery had suggested a couple of days earlier how much winning the tourney title would mean to his father.

“This is important. He wants it for us and we want it for him,’’ Connor McCaffery said. “We’re a team, in it together.’’

Sunday provided Iowa with its first chance to cut down nets and celebrate any sort of championship in McCaffery’s tenure on the Hawkeye bench, the 26th victory of the season and the chance to secure a fifth seed heading into Thursday's 2:10 p.m. NCAA opener against Richmond in Buffalo, N.Y.

It was what he hoped to accomplish after being hired to resurrect a program that had quickly crumbled under Todd Lickliter’s watch.

At the time he was hired, McCaffery remembers director of athletics Gary Barta saying how he wanted a coach who wanted to be at Iowa and who wanted to represent the university and state and had an appreciation for the tradition of the program.

“There have been some unbelievable coaches and players that have come through here and had really strong teams, long-standing winning teams, Hall of Fame coaches,’’ McCaffery said. “Whoever took this job had to take pride in that and had to understand it.’’

McCaffery took on that responsibility, leaving Siena and relocating his young family to the Midwest.

He said his family felt welcomed from “day one,’’ enjoying great experiences as they grew.

“Then they chose to come play for me. I gave them the option to go somewhere else if they wanted to, but they grew up basically in Carver-Hawkeye Arena, so they wanted to play there and they wanted to put that jersey on,’’ McCaffery said.

“It’s been an amazing ride for all of us and that’s why it was so emotional today.’’

