Iowa vs. Cincinnati at a glance

IOWA vs. CINCINNATI
When: 8 p.m.
Where: United Center, Chicago
TV: Big Ten Network
Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)
STORYLINES
• Iowa is coming off a nine-day break in the schedule since its 84-68 victory over Iowa State on Dec. 12. Center Luka Garza leads the Big Ten and is eighth nationally in scoring at 22.4 points per game. He has had at least 14 points and eight rebounds in every game. With Jordan Bohannon being sidelined by a second hip surgery, the Hawkeyes are down to nine healthy scholarship players.
• Cincinnati was off to a rough start under first-year coach John Brannen, but it followed a bizarre 67-66 last-second loss to Colgate with a 78-66 upset of No. 21 Tennessee on Wednesday. Six players scored in double figures in that win, led by Tre Scott with 15. The Bearcats return three starters from a year ago, including Scott, Keith Williams and AAC player of the year Jarron Cumberland.
• This marks the second time in about nine months that these two teams have met on a neutral court. Iowa defeated Cincinnati 79-72 in the opening round of the NCAA tournament on March 22 in Columbus, Ohio. This game is part of the Legends Classic, a doubleheader that begins with a game between 13th-ranked Dayton and Colorado at 5:30 p.m.
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Iowa (8-3)
Ryan Kriener;6-10;sr.;6.3
Joe Wieskamp;6-6;so.;12.0
Luka Garza;6-11;jr.;22.4
CJ Fredrick;6-3;fr.;10.5
Connor McCaffery;6-5;so.;8.1
Cincinnati (7-4)
Keith Williams;6-5;jr.;13.0
Tre Scott;6-8;sr.;8.9
Chris Vogt;7-1;jr.;12.7
Jarron Cumberland;6-5;sr.;12.8
Mika Adams-Woods;6-3;fr.;6.2