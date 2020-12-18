Iowa vs. Gonzaga at a glance

IOWA vs. GONZAGA

When: 11 a.m.

Where: Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, S.D.

TV: CBS

Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

STORYLINES

• No. 3-ranked Iowa leads the nation in scoring with an average of 100.5 points per game and it also leads in assists and assist-to-turnover ratio. The Hawkeyes are coming off a 106-53 victory over Northern Illinois in which Luka Garza scored 23 points and Joe Wieskamp added a season-high 20.

• Gonzaga, which has been ranked No. 1 from the beginning of the season, has not played a game since Dec. 2 because of COVID-19 issues. The Zags defeated No. 5 Kansas, No. 8 West Virginia and Auburn in the three games they played and are averaging 93 points per game.

• This will be only the fifth game in Iowa history in which both teams are ranked among the top five in the country and it will be the Hawkeyes' 23rd clash with a No. 1-ranked club. Iowa has played Gonzaga three times previously, winning a pair of games in the 1980s and suffering an 87-68 loss in the 2015 NCAA tournament.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS