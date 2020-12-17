Arguably the most compelling game of the first month of this college basketball season will take place Saturday when No. 3 Iowa takes on No. 1 Gonzaga at 11 a.m. in the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.

A few numbers pertinent to the matchup:

22

Previous games played by Iowa against No. 1-ranked teams. The Hawkeyes have a 2-20 record in those games with the victories coming against UCLA in 1965 and Michigan State in 2015.

4

Times Iowa has been involved in games in which both teams were ranked among the top five teams in the country. It happened in a 1952 game with Illinois and the 1956 national championship game against No. 1 San Francisco. The other two games took place in 1987, against Indiana in January and Arizona the following December.

.829

Is the career winning percentage of Gonzaga coach Mark Few, who is in his 22nd season at the Spokane, Wash., university. He is 291-31 (.904) in West Coast Conference play and has won 19 regular-season championships in the league.

6

Times in the past eight years Gonzaga has won 30 or more games, including the last four seasons in a row. However, the Zags — their actual nickname is Bulldogs — have made the Final Four only once, in 2017.

17

Days since Gonzaga last played a game. It had scheduled encounters with No. 2 Baylor, Tarleton State, Southern University, Northern Arizona and Idaho canceled or postponed.

2.57

Iowa’s assist-to-turnover ratio through the first six games of the season. That leads the nation.

119

Iowa’s offensive efficiency rating according to a statistical formula devised by college basketball guru Ken Pomeroy. That also is No. 1 in the nation. Gonzaga is second at 117.9.

47.1

Points scored by Iowa’s Luka Garza for every 40 minutes he has played this season. His per-game average of 29.2 leads the country.

1

Number of D-I teams with two players currently averaging more than 20 points per game, and it’s Gonzaga. Drew Timme averages 23.3 (11th best in the nation) and Corey Kispert is at 22.3 (16th).

46

NCAA Division I basketball games played at the Sanford Pentagon since the 3,200-seat arena opened on the north side of Sioux Falls in 2013. This is Iowa’s second game there, Gonzaga’s first. It will be the 19th D-I game to be played there this season.

