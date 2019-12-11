Iowa vs. Iowa State at a glance

IOWA AT IOWA STATE

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Hilton Coliseum, Ames

TV: ESPN2

Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

STORYLINES

• Iowa defeated Minnesota 72-52 on Monday behind 23 points by Joe Wieskamp. Luka Garza, who was named this week’s Oscar Robertson national player of the week, added 21 points and 10 rebounds, and is now ninth in the country in scoring at 22.5 points per game.

• Iowa State is coming off its most impressive victory of the season, a 76-66 conquest of nationally ranked Seton Hall. Tyrese Haliburton had 17 points, 6 rebounds and a season-low 5 assists in that game. Haliburton currently ranks fourth in the nation with an average of 8.2 assists per game.

• The home team has won 14 of the past 16 meetings in the Cy-Hawk series with the only exceptions coming in 2010 and 2014, when Iowa State won in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes’ last victory at Hilton Coliseum came in 2003 when it pulled out a 54-53 win in the second round of the NIT. Its last regular-season win there was in 2001.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

