You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Iowa vs. Minnesota at a glance
topical

Iowa vs. Minnesota at a glance

{{featured_button_text}}
B10 Northwestern Minnesota Basketball

Minnesota's Marcus Carr (5) goes to the basket against Northwestern's Ryan Greer (2) during the first half Wednesday night. Carr made four 3-point field goals to help the Golden Gophers claim a 74-57 victory.

 AP

IOWA vs. MINNESOTA

When: 1:30 p.m.

Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

TV: BTN

Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

STORYLINES

• Iowa, ranked 25th in this week’s Associated Press poll, ended the regular season with a 78-76 loss to Illinois on Sunday and settled for the No. 5 seed in the Big Ten tournament, matching the highest seed of Fran McCaffery’s 10 years as head coach. Luka Garza scored 28 points in the season finale and was named Monday as the Big Ten’s player of the year.

• Minnesota rallied from a 2-point halftime deficit to roll past Northwestern 74-57 on Wednesday. Daniel Oturu collected 24 points and 8 rebounds and the Golden Gophers made 12 of 24 shots from 3-point range. In a victory over Nebraska on Sunday, they were 18 for 35 on 3s.

• The two teams met twice during the regular season with the Hawkeyes winning both times. They claimed a 72-52 victory on Dec. 9, then finished with an 11-0 scoring run to defeat the Gophers 58-55 on Feb. 16. Garza had 45 points and 18 rebounds in the two games while Oturu, the Big Ten’s second-leading scorer, collecting 37 points and 18 rebounds.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Iowa (20-11, 11-9)

Joe Wieskamp;6-6;so.;14.0

Luka Garza;6-11;jr.;23.9

Connor McCaffery;6-5;so.;6.2

CJ Fredrick;6-3;fr.;10.2

Joe Toussaint;6-0;fr.;6.5

Minnesota (15-16, 8-12)

Alihan Demir;6-9;sr.;7.1

Daniel Oturu;6-10;so.;20.0

Gabe Kalscheur;6-4;so.;11.8

Payton Willis;6-4;jr.;8.8

Marcus Carr;6-2;so.;15.5

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News