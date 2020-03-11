Iowa vs. Minnesota at a glance

IOWA vs. MINNESOTA

When: 1:30 p.m.

Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

TV: BTN

Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

STORYLINES

• Iowa, ranked 25th in this week’s Associated Press poll, ended the regular season with a 78-76 loss to Illinois on Sunday and settled for the No. 5 seed in the Big Ten tournament, matching the highest seed of Fran McCaffery’s 10 years as head coach. Luka Garza scored 28 points in the season finale and was named Monday as the Big Ten’s player of the year.

• Minnesota rallied from a 2-point halftime deficit to roll past Northwestern 74-57 on Wednesday. Daniel Oturu collected 24 points and 8 rebounds and the Golden Gophers made 12 of 24 shots from 3-point range. In a victory over Nebraska on Sunday, they were 18 for 35 on 3s.