Iowa vs. Nebraska at a glance

Nebraska Creighton Basketball

Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg talks to Jervay Green (23) and Thorir Thorbjarnarson, right, during a Dec. 7 game against Creighton.

 AP

IOWA AT NEBRASKA

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Neb.

TV: Big Ten Network

Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

STORYLINES

• Iowa dropped out of the AP Top 25 following an 89-86 loss to Penn State on Saturday. Luka Garza recorded his eighth double-double of the season with 34 points and 12 rebounds with Joe Wieskamp adding 23 points and Joe Toussaint 18. No. 3 scorer CJ Fredrick did not play in the second half because of a foot injury and is questionable for this game.

• Nebraska has gotten off to a rugged start in its first season under former Iowa State and Chicago Bulls head coach Fred Hoiberg. The Cornhuskers suffered a 79-62 loss at home to Rutgers on Saturday in a game in which they were outrebounded 48-31. They rank 348th out of 350 Division I teams in rebounding margin.

• Hoiberg was 115-56 in five years as Iowa State’s head coach from 2010-15. He had a 4-1 record against Iowa during that tenure, including a pair of victories in Iowa City, and 3-1 against the Hawkeyes during his playing career with the Cyclones.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Iowa (10-4, 1-2)

Joe Wieskamp;6-6;so.;13.5

Connor McCaffery;6-5;so.;7.1

Luka Garza;6-11;jr.;22.5

Joe Toussaint;6-0;fr.;7.0

CJ Fredrick;6-3;fr.;10.3

Nebraska (6-8, 1-2)

Haanif Cheatham;6-5;sr.;13.3

Thorir Thorbjarnarson;6-6;jr.;6.9

Yvan Ouedraogo;6-9;fr.;6.0

Dachon Burke;6-4;jr.;12.1

Cam Mack;6-2;so.;12.6

