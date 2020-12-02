Iowa-Western Illinois at a glance

WESTERN ILLINOIS at IOWA
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City
TV: BTN
Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)
STORYLINES
• Iowa moved up to No. 3 in the AP Top 25 after winning its first two games by a combined 57 points. Luka Garza was named the Big Ten Conference player of the week after averaging 33.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3 blocked shots per game and shooting 86% from the field (25 for 29) in the two games.
• Western Illinois was 5-21 last season and is starting over under new coach Rob Jeter, who formerly was the head coach at Wisconsin-Milwaukee and most recently served as an assistant coach at Minnesota. The Leathernecks have 14 new players, including former Pleasant Valley star Will Carius, a transfer from Monmouth College.
• This is the 10th meeting between the two schools with Iowa winning the first nine by an average margin of 34.8 points. Seven of the previous meetings took place in Iowa City but the Hawkeyes and Leathernecks also played twice at what was then known as The Mark of the Quad-Cities, in 1996 and 1998. Iowa won the most recent meeting, 90-56, in 2015.
TENTATIVE STARTING LINEUPS
Iowa (2-0)
Joe Wieskamp;6-6;jr.;12.5
Luka Garza;6-11;sr.;33.5
Connor McCaffery;6-5;jr.;5.0
CJ Fredrick;6-3;so.;8.5
Jordan Bohannon;6-1;sr.;5.5
Western Illinois (0-0)
Will Carius;6-7;sr.;--
Rod Johnson Jr.;6-7;sr.;--
Tamell Pearson;6-10;jr.;--
Anthony Jones;6-5;sr.;--
Justin Brookens;5-9;jr.;--
