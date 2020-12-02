Iowa-Western Illinois at a glance

WESTERN ILLINOIS at IOWA

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City

TV: BTN

Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

STORYLINES

• Iowa moved up to No. 3 in the AP Top 25 after winning its first two games by a combined 57 points. Luka Garza was named the Big Ten Conference player of the week after averaging 33.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3 blocked shots per game and shooting 86% from the field (25 for 29) in the two games.

• Western Illinois was 5-21 last season and is starting over under new coach Rob Jeter, who formerly was the head coach at Wisconsin-Milwaukee and most recently served as an assistant coach at Minnesota. The Leathernecks have 14 new players, including former Pleasant Valley star Will Carius, a transfer from Monmouth College.