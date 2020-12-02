 Skip to main content
Iowa-Western Illinois at a glance
Rob Jeter

Rob Jeter, who spent 11 years as the head coach at Wisconsin-Milwaukee before being fired in 2016, was named the head coach at Western Illinois in late March. Jeter also has served as an assistant at Minnesota, Wisconsin and UNLV.

WESTERN ILLINOIS at IOWA

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City

TV: BTN

Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

STORYLINES

• Iowa moved up to No. 3 in the AP Top 25 after winning its first two games by a combined 57 points. Luka Garza was named the Big Ten Conference player of the week after averaging 33.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3 blocked shots per game and shooting 86% from the field (25 for 29) in the two games.

• Western Illinois was 5-21 last season and is starting over under new coach Rob Jeter, who formerly was the head coach at Wisconsin-Milwaukee and most recently served as an assistant coach at Minnesota. The Leathernecks have 14 new players, including former Pleasant Valley star Will Carius, a transfer from Monmouth College.

• This is the 10th meeting between the two schools with Iowa winning the first nine by an average margin of 34.8 points. Seven of the previous meetings took place in Iowa City but the Hawkeyes and Leathernecks also played twice at what was then known as The Mark of the Quad-Cities, in 1996 and 1998. Iowa won the most recent meeting, 90-56, in 2015.

TENTATIVE STARTING LINEUPS

Iowa (2-0)

Joe Wieskamp;6-6;jr.;12.5

Luka Garza;6-11;sr.;33.5

Connor McCaffery;6-5;jr.;5.0

CJ Fredrick;6-3;so.;8.5

Jordan Bohannon;6-1;sr.;5.5

Western Illinois (0-0)

Will Carius;6-7;sr.;--

Rod Johnson Jr.;6-7;sr.;--

Tamell Pearson;6-10;jr.;--

Anthony Jones;6-5;sr.;--

Justin Brookens;5-9;jr.;--

