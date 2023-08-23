The day before beginning her junior year of high school, Journey Houston decided on her college plans.

The Davenport North High School basketball standout took to social media and announced that she had made a verbal commitment to play college ball at the University of Iowa.

“I’d like to thank all of the coaches that have recruited me the past three years and thank you to my parents and all of my @AllIowaAttack coaches for helping me get to where I am today!” wrote Houston on an X/Twitter post. “I am excited to announce my commitment to the University of Iowa!”

The post drew a “like” from Hawkeyes women’s coach Lisa Bluder, who was the first to offer Houston a scholarship before her freshman season at North.

ESPN ranks the 5-foot-11 combo guard as the No. 19 recruit in the Class of 2025 and the top recruit in the state of Iowa.

Houston, who helped the 21-3 Wildcats reach the Class 5A state quarterfinals, averaged 18.8 points and 9.4 rebounds per game in her sophomore season. She also totaled 69 assists with just 36 turnovers and 92 steals last season.

She was being courted by numerous Div. I schools and received offers from Iowa State, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Wake Forest and DePaul.

The Hawkeyes raised their profile with last season’s unprecedented success that included a Big Ten Conference Tournament title and a run to the NCAA national championship game.

Houston was very familiar with the Iowa program and Bluder. Her older sister, Jinaya, was also in the Iowa program for a brief time in 2017 before leaving the sport.