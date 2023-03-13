IOWA CITY — Signs taped to the doors at Carver-Hawkeye Arena midday Monday told the story.

Fans hoping to walk up and purchase tickets for the first- and second-round NCAA women's basketball tournament games hosted by Iowa on Friday and Saturday were out of luck.

Every ticket for a game between the second-ranked Hawkeyes and Southeastern Louisiana at 3 p.m. and a match-up between Florida State and Georgia that precedes it at 12:30 p.m. had been sold.

Sunday's second-round game is also sold out. A starting time for that game will be determined following Friday's first-round games across the country.

Tickets went on sale at 9 a.m. on Monday and all 14,382 of them were gone in around an hour.

Friday's sellout will be the seventh Iowa has had for a game played in its home arena in the history of the program and the second of the season.

Iowa also announced Monday that doors will open Friday at 11:30 a.m. and that parking in lots adjacent to Carver-Hawkeye Arena will be free.

The university also cautioned that fans should be aware of the potential of fraudulent ticket activity for this week's games, encouraging fans to remain vigilant for possible scams and purchase tickets only from a guaranteed source.

The Iowa Athletics ticket office will only be able service and support tickets purchased through the Iowa athletic ticket office or hawkeyesports.com/tickets.