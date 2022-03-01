Iowa's Clark named Big Ten's best

Iowa's Caitlin Clark was named this morning as the women's basketball player of the year in the Big Ten, the fourth Hawkeye in five years to earn the conference's top honor.

Clark was recognized for her work in leading 12th-ranked Iowa to its first regular-season Big Ten championship since 2008, leading the country in both scoring and assists per game and leading the Hawkeyes in rebounding.

She averages 27.5 points, 8.2 assists and 7.9 rebounds per game, topping 30 or more points in 10 games for the Hawkeyes.

The 6-foot sophomore guard from West Des Moines follows the Hawkeyes' Megan Gustafson, the Big Ten player of the year in 2018 and 2019, and 2020 recipient Kathleen Doyle in earning the honor.

Clark was unanimously named as a first-team all-Big Ten selection, joined on the teams selected by league coaches and media by Monika Czinano.

The Hawkeyes' McKenna Warnock was awarded second-team all-Big Ten recognition.

This story will be updated.

