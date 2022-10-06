Iowa's Murray, Illinois newcomer earn Big Ten honors

An Iowa player preparing to step into an expanded role this season and an Illinois senior who has never played a game for the Fighting Illini were named Thursday as preseason all-Big Ten selections.

The Hawkeyes’ Kris Murray and the Fighting Illini’s Terrance Shannon Jr. were among 11 players selected by a media panel as the preseason elite in the conference.

Murray was Iowa’s leading scorer and rebounder off the bench last season. The 6-foot-8 forward from Cedar Rapids averaged 9.7 points and 4.3 boards per game while starting just once during the Hawkeyes’ 26-10 season.

Shannon joined the Fighting Illini in May from Texas Tech where the 6-6 Chicago native earned third-team all-Big 12 honors last season while averaging 10.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2 assists per game last season as a junior.

The media group selected Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis as the conference’s preseason player of the year.

Murray is preparing for an expanded role with an Iowa team which returns five of its top seven scorers from last season, stepping into a position where he twin brother Keegan Murray, thrived last season before becoming the fourth selection in the 2022 NBA draft.

“I’m excited to show people what I can do this year,’’ Kris Murray said Wednesday at Iowa’s preseason media day. “Playing with Keegan made the game a lot easier, so that will be a little bit different. But, we’ve got really good players on this team and I think they’ll help me show my skill set.’’

In addition to his scoring and rebounding, Murray was second on the team with a 39.7-percent shooting touch from 3-point range and an average of 0.9 blocks per game.

With Kris Murray’s selection, Iowa has had a preseason all-Big Ten player in each the past four seasons. Joe Wieskamp was selected in 2019 and 2020, Luka Garza was named the preseason player of the year in 2020 and Keegan Murray was recognized in 2021.

Called by coach Brad Underwood “an athletic, powerful wing who is aggressive on both ends of the floor and is electric in transition,’’ Shannon brings versatility to the court for Illinois where he will likely play and defend multiple positions.

Shannon shot 45 percent from the field and 38.4 percent from 3-point range last season while helping lead Texas Tech to a Sweet 16 appearance in the NCAA tourney.

Jackson-Davis was one of three players unanimously named to the preseason all-conference team. The junior averaged 18.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Hoosiers a year ago.

A pair of post players, Michigan junior Hunter Dickinson and Purdue junior Zach Edey, joined Jackson-Davis in being listed on each preseason ballot. All three were second-team all-conference choices last season.

Michigan State forward Malik Hall, Minnesota forward Jamison Battle, Penn State guard Jalen Pickett, Rutgers center Clifford Omoruyi and a pair of Wisconsin players, guard Chucky Hepburn and forward Tyler Wahl, round out the team.

Hall, Battle, Omoruyi and Wahl are returning honorable mention all-league choices while Hepburn, the lone sophomore on the preseason team, was an all-freshman team choice last season in the Big Ten.