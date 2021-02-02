ISU comeback bid falls short

“We want him to be our post feeder since he’s one of our better passers. I thought he had great activity with six rebounds and to go along with those six turnovers he had six assists. We have to take the next step and take the rebounds, take the assists and get those turnovers down.”

Walker said point guard was his natural position and Tuesday was his first extended time in that spot.

“It felt good,” Walker said. “I know coach has been trying to figure out who else can run the point behind Rasir since he’s playing a lot of minutes. I was able to step up to the challenge and help produce for the team.”

With Walker alleviating some of the pressure on him, Bolton was able to get some much needed minutes of rest. Bolton played 31 minutes and was one of three Iowa State players to score 15 points. He also had seven assists and six rebounds.

This was also Solomon Young’s first game back from COVID-19 protocols. The big man had missed the last two games.

Against West Virginia, he played 29 minutes and scored 15 points and had five rebounds.

The final Cyclone to score 15 points was Tyler Harris, who was 5-8 from 3-point range.