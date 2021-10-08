ISU dismisses Foster from team

AMES — Iowa State sophomore Xavier Foster has been dismissed from the men’s basketball team first-year coach T.J. Tzelberger announced Friday.
“We hold our program to high standards and there are expectations that our student-athletes be accountable both on and off the court,” Otzelberger said according to a news release. “After much consideration, I have decided that this is necessary as we continue to build our culture.”
It came to light on Friday that Foster was being investigated for an Oct. 11, 2020, sexual assault, according to court records. Foster was also named in a search warrant to obtain his DNA in June, also according to documents filed in district court. No charges have been filed yet.
Foster, an Oskaloosa, Iowa, native was a four-star recruit but a foot injury sidelined him for most of last season.