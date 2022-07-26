 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
IOWA STATE BASKETBALL

ISU hoops gets five-star commitment from Biliew

031021-qc-spt-boys-state-hoops-PV-008

Pleasant Valley's Joel Lawlor (22) attempts to block Waukee's Omaha Biliew (23) during the 2021 state tournament. Biliew, the No. 12 ranked recruit in the country according to 247 Sports, committed to Iowa State on Tuesday.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN

AMES — Omaha Biliew — the 12th-best prospect in the Class of 2023 according to 247 Sports — announced Tuesday night his commitment to Iowa State’s men’s basketball program.

Biliew, a 6-8, 210-pounder, is a consensus five-star recruit.

His commitment constitutes a major recruiting win for Cyclones head coach T.J. Otzelberger and his staff, which has also gained 2023 commitments from top-35 prospect Milan Momcilovic of Pewaukee, Wis., and four-star shooting guard Jelani Hamilton of Austell, Ga.

Biliew chose ISU over other final options such as Kansas, Oregon and immediately pursuing a professional career via the NBA G-League. He grew up in Waukee, but transferred last season to Link Academy in Branson, Mo.

Kyler Murray’s $230 million contract requires him to do film study

