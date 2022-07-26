ISU hoops gets five-star commitment from Biliew

AMES — Omaha Biliew — the 12th-best prospect in the Class of 2023 according to 247 Sports — announced Tuesday night his commitment to Iowa State’s men’s basketball program.
Biliew, a 6-8, 210-pounder, is a consensus five-star recruit.
His commitment constitutes a major recruiting win for Cyclones head coach T.J. Otzelberger and his staff, which has also gained 2023 commitments from top-35 prospect Milan Momcilovic of Pewaukee, Wis., and four-star shooting guard Jelani Hamilton of Austell, Ga.
Biliew chose ISU over other final options such as Kansas, Oregon and immediately pursuing a professional career via the NBA G-League. He grew up in Waukee, but transferred last season to Link Academy in Branson, Mo.