ISU's Fennelly going into quarantine

Iowa State women’s basketball coach Bill Fennelly will turn the reins of his team over to associate head coach Jodi Steyer for two weeks to start this season while he goes into quarantine.

Fennelly, a native of Davenport, tested negative for the coronavirus but is still going to be out of action as the Cyclones begin the season.

“I was recently in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19,’’ Fennelly said in a statement released by Iowa State on Monday evening. “I have since tested negative, along with everyone else in our program, and began a self-isolation period. I am following medical advice that includes a 14-day quarantine.’’

Iowa State is scheduled to open its regular season Wednesday against Omaha and if Fennelly is out for 14 days, also could miss three more games — Saturday at South Dakota State, Dec. 2 at TCU and Dec. 6 at home against No. 1 –ranked South Carolina. He should be back for a Dec. 9 road game at arch-rival Iowa.

Fennelly said he has complete trust in Steyer.