ISU's Haliburton set to finally learn his draft fate

"At the same time, I really truly feel I’m the best facilitator in this draft, the best shooter in this draft and one of the highest basketball IQs. I obviously have a lot of confidence in myself and I feel that’s what separates me."

Haliburton has spent the past several months in Los Angeles, working and training with a handful of NBA players and other draft hopefuls.

He emerged as a major draft prospect last season when he averaged 15.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists as a sophomore at ISU. His season was cut short when he suffered a broken wrist 22 games into the season.

"I think my injury was a little bit of blessing in disguise," he said. "I was able to step away from the game of basketball for an extended period of time and look at the things I needed to work on: Tightening up my handle, shots off the dribble, finishing at the rim, just a lot of different stuff."

Iowa State has had five players chosen in the draft over the past four years, but all of them went in the second round.

Its last first-round pick was Royce White in 2012. The last Cyclone to go in the lottery was Marcus Fizer, who was the fourth selection in 2000.