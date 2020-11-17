ISU's Haliburton set to finally learn his draft fate

The suspense finally ends for Tyrese Haliburton on Wednesday night.
It long ago became a foregone conclusion that the Iowa State guard will be the first Cyclones player in 20 years to be a lottery pick in the NBA draft.
The only mystery surrounds which team will select Haliburton in a draft originally scheduled for June but delayed five months by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The experts can’t agree on where the 6-foot-5, 175-pound Haliburton will be selected. Various mock drafts have him going to Atlanta with the sixth pick, the New York Knicks at No. 8, Washington at No. 9 and Phoenix at No. 10.
However, the only four teams that put Haliburton through individual workouts leading up to the draft were Minnesota, which has the No. 1 pick; Golden State, which picks third; Chicago, which picks fourth; and Detroit, which picks seventh.
Haliburton generally is rated as the third best point guard in the draft behind LaMelo Ball and French import Killian Hayes, but he said in a Zoom conference with reporters last week that he doesn’t think either of those players has anything on him.
"I’m really a student of the game. I love the game of basketball so I’m really obsessed with it," he said. "I spend a lot of time watching film or in the gym or just doing something that’s basketball-related. I think that’s what separates me.
"At the same time, I really truly feel I’m the best facilitator in this draft, the best shooter in this draft and one of the highest basketball IQs. I obviously have a lot of confidence in myself and I feel that’s what separates me."
Haliburton has spent the past several months in Los Angeles, working and training with a handful of NBA players and other draft hopefuls.
He emerged as a major draft prospect last season when he averaged 15.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists as a sophomore at ISU. His season was cut short when he suffered a broken wrist 22 games into the season.
"I think my injury was a little bit of blessing in disguise," he said. "I was able to step away from the game of basketball for an extended period of time and look at the things I needed to work on: Tightening up my handle, shots off the dribble, finishing at the rim, just a lot of different stuff."
Iowa State has had five players chosen in the draft over the past four years, but all of them went in the second round.
Its last first-round pick was Royce White in 2012. The last Cyclone to go in the lottery was Marcus Fizer, who was the fourth selection in 2000.
Haliburton said he has reached out to some of those former Cyclones for advice, especially Utah Jazz forward Georges Niang, whom he considers one of his closest friends.
"We FaceTime almost every day," Haliburton said. "He calls me to talk about nonsense. We talk all the time, not just about basketball stuff but also off-the-court things and inside jokes, stuff like that. …
"Obviously, I’m in a little different predicament than him coming out of college, than all the Iowa State guys. So it’s a little bit different, but they obviously are NBA players and know what to expect."
