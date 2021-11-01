It's back to the future for Augie men's basketball program

Those two return along with seniors Justin Bottorff and Luke Johnson, juniors Matt Hanushewsky and Nate Oritz and sophomore Tyler Knuth.

Those seven will be joined by a foursome of freshmen — Chase Larsen, Nick Giliberto, Matt Hawkins and Anthony Cooper — expected to see considerable playing time.

“We had a tremendous year of recruiting and we absolutely needed it to increase our depth and we did that,” said Jessee, whose early varsity roster numbers 13. “Those four really stood out in the first two weeks.”

Getting those four up to speed and understanding what CCIW play is all about might take a little adjustment time.

“They’re going to be a huge factor from the start,” said Carr of the newbies. “They’ve been quick learners and been receptive to the feedback from the coaches and the players who have been around longer. While it might be tough for them early on as it is for any freshman, seeing how quick they’ve grown in practice over the past few weeks, I think they will pick it up quickly and be ready for conference play.”

So will the returners who have been with Jessee during the Giovanine era that catapulted the Vikings back into national prominence.