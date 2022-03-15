It's now or never for Illinois

When the Illinois men's basketball team suffered a tough first-round loss in the Big Ten Tournament to the Indiana Hoosiers on Friday morning, it seemed to ruffle a few feathers among those in Illini Nation.

This despite Illinois capturing its first Big Ten title in 17 years six days earlier.

Today's technology is great, but sometimes you have to wonder.

Illinois struggled, to say the least. Indiana did not take the game away from Illinois — the Illini gave it away.

Illinois shot 65% from the free-throw line, and a horrid 36% from the field.

Illinois All-American Kofi Cockburn showed up to play, like he always does, finishing the game with 23 points, 10 rebounds, and a cool 7-8 from the charity stripe.

This stat is a glaring concern moving into March Madness: on two-point field goals, Cockburn was 8-13; the rest of the Illini were 4-21.

In the post-game, the players said all the right things, but fans are not having it. Having a team and player like Cockburn only comes once in a lifetime, and losing games like Indiana scares people because of last year's second-round loss to Loyola.

Losses are going to happen. Wisconsin — who shared the regular season crown with the Illini — also lost its tournament opener.

The baffling part Friday evening, however, was the fact that some really asked questions like: Does Illinois practices free throw shooting? Do they have plays coming out of timeouts? There is not enough space in this column to fact-check those comments, but let me give you a few examples.

Brad Underwood has been at Illinois for five years now. I have been lucky enough to attend maybe 10 practices over the years.

Yes, they practice free throw shooting, different situations, and scenarios as well.

Underwood is a numbers guy. One practice I attended, he gave his team a statistic that blew me away when it came to rebounds. He broke down the percentages when the opposing team shoots the ball where the rebound likely would come. He is that detailed.

On Friday, when Indiana went up by three, Underwood called a timeout, drew up a play I have not seen in months for a 3-point attempt for Coleman Hawkins, who was clearly the hot shooter for the day.

He missed it.

Out of bounds under the basketball, the pass goes to Hawkins, point guard Andre Curbelo attacks the free-throw line but goes back door for a converted layup.

It is mind boggling that some do not see the fine things in the game, but what the focus should be on right now is the players.

Nope, not throwing them under the bus; I will never do that. However, Friday, as senior guard Trent Frazier said, "The game plan was the game plan, to be honest. With guys or without guys, we try to go with the mindset of the next man up. That’s what our season’s been about, next-man-up mentality. We’ve just got to make free throws and layups. That was the game. We didn’t make shots. In March you’ve got to make shots and take care of the ball, and we didn’t do that."

That is the mindset all 15 players must take now. No team is going to feel sorry for Illinois.

Part of a coach's job is to put his or her players in the best situation to win. It is up to them if they are sticking to it.

Play like it is your last game because this week — no excuses — lose, and it will be your last game.

