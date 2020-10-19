It's official: Iowa and Gonzaga to clash at neutral site

The University of Iowa basketball program made it official Monday.
It will play a non-conference game this season that could rank among the most high profile non-league matchups in the school’s history.
The Hawkeyes will face Gonzaga on Dec. 19 at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D., in a contest that could pair two teams ranked among the top five in the country. The game, which was previously reported by CBS Sports, will begin at 11 a.m. and will be televised nationally on CBS.
A limited number of tickets will be available for purchase at a later date.
Masks will be required for all spectators and will be available for free at the door. Sanford Pentagon officials said they will work closely with the schools and “be ready to adjust based on guidelines and safety measures for all involved.’’
Iowa has yet to announce the remainder of its schedule, which is expected to begin on Nov. 25.
Before the advent of the COVID-10 pandemic, Iowa was scheduled to play Oregon State at the Pentagon on Dec. 22, but the Gonzaga game replaces that matchup.
It will mark the second time Iowa has played at the Sioux Falls arena, which seats 3,250. The Hawkeyes defeated Colorado there 80-73 during the 2017-18 season.
“Gonzaga has always been a team at the top of our wish list to play at the Pentagon, and Iowa is loaded with talent,’’ said Steve Young, president of Sanford Sports. “I can’t say enough about these two programs and our staff for working together to make this incredible matchup happen.”
Iowa is coming off a 20-11 season and with the return of national player of the year candidate Luka Garza, the Hawkeyes are ranked among the top five teams in the country by many experts going into this season.
Gonzaga, 31-2 a year ago, is ranked No. 1 by many of those experts. The Zags also return an All-American candidate in Corey Kispert along with Joel Ayayi, who was the MVP of last season’s West Coast Conference tournament. They also have added a 5-star recruit in Jalen Suggs.
“I have a tremendous amount of respect for (Gonzaga coach) Mark Few and what his program has accomplished for quite some time,’’ Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. “Adding a game of this magnitude to our schedule will be a good early test for our basketball team and prepare us for league play.”
This will be the fourth meeting between the two teams. Iowa won in 1984 and 1985, then lost to the Zags in the second round of the 2015 NCAA tournament.
