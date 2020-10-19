It's official: Iowa and Gonzaga to clash at neutral site

“Gonzaga has always been a team at the top of our wish list to play at the Pentagon, and Iowa is loaded with talent,’’ said Steve Young, president of Sanford Sports. “I can’t say enough about these two programs and our staff for working together to make this incredible matchup happen.”

Iowa is coming off a 20-11 season and with the return of national player of the year candidate Luka Garza, the Hawkeyes are ranked among the top five teams in the country by many experts going into this season.

Gonzaga, 31-2 a year ago, is ranked No. 1 by many of those experts. The Zags also return an All-American candidate in Corey Kispert along with Joel Ayayi, who was the MVP of last season’s West Coast Conference tournament. They also have added a 5-star recruit in Jalen Suggs.

“I have a tremendous amount of respect for (Gonzaga coach) Mark Few and what his program has accomplished for quite some time,’’ Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. “Adding a game of this magnitude to our schedule will be a good early test for our basketball team and prepare us for league play.”

This will be the fourth meeting between the two teams. Iowa won in 1984 and 1985, then lost to the Zags in the second round of the 2015 NCAA tournament.

