IUPUI stuns Hawkeye women

IOWA CITY — Stunned by IUPUI, the 15th-ranked Iowa women’s basketball team headed into a brief holiday break with more questions than answers Tuesday.
The Hawkeyes completed their nonconference schedule by squandering an 18-point second-half lead and stagnating on offense as Jaguars rallied for a 74-73 victory at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
"We’re a whole lot better than that," Iowa guard Caitlin Clark said following the head-shaking setback to the Horizon League program.
The Jaguars spotted the Hawkeyes a 9-0 lead to the start the game, trailed Iowa 54-36 following a Monika Czinano basket midway through the third quarter and were still behind 65-49 when Gabbie Marshall buried a 3-point basket with 9 minutes, 32 seconds left in the game.
Iowa actually led for 39 minutes, 57 seconds.
IUPUI, which had missed a chance to tie the game when Destiny Perkins hit just the second of two free throws with 1:52 left, didn’t miss a second opportunity.
Rachel McLimore scored the game-tying and deciding points at the free throw line with :03.1 left on the clock.
The Hawkeyes had the final look at the basket, but Czinano’s fade-away jumper from the crowded top of the lane hit iron and time expired as McKenna Warnock grabbed an offensive rebound.
"In the fourth quarter, we just got outplayed," Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said. "They led the game for three seconds, but it was the most important three seconds."
Iowa had its own chances as well against an opponent which had pushed current Big Ten leader Michigan into overtime earlier in the season.
A basket by Czinano with 1:33 to play left Iowa in front 73-70 and the Hawkeyes got the ball back after IUPUI turned the ball over on the next possession.
Clark missed a 3-pointer, and Jaguars post Macee Williams, who scored 12 of her 19 points in the final quarter, knocked down a shot with :45 remaining to pull IUPUI within 73-72.
Marshall turned the ball over with :22 to play and IUPUI worked its way to the line when McLimore was fouled by Clark on a drive with just over :03 to go.
Iowa’s issues started with a 4-of-12 shooting touch in the final quarter.
"We just seemed to freeze up," Clark said. "We didn’t play the way did earlier in the game. I felt like we had a good first half, a decent third quarter but we just seemed to get stagnant on offense, had a few turnovers in the fourth quarter and let them back in it."
Back-to-back 3-point baskets by McLimore with just over seven minutes remaining positioned the Jaguars (5-4) for the comeback, cutting Iowa’s lead 65-58.
The Hawkeyes endured a 4-of-22 game from 3-point range, and Bluder said she wished she had called more plays designed to get the ball down low to Czinano, who led Iowa (6-3) with 23 points.
Czinano scored just four points in the fourth quarter and Clark completed her 19-point game before the final quarter began, missing the only two shots she attempted in the final 10 minutes.
"We called a lot of plays in the first half to get the ball down low to Monika and we got away from that," Bluder said. "I probably should have done more of that, but we had a 15-point lead. You just kind of want to let the offense flow."
Instead, Bluder felt Iowa’s transition game slowed as the Jaguars played their way back into the game.
The Hawkeyes attempted just two free throws in the second half and were outscored 13-2 at the stripe over the final 20 minutes.
"It’s tough. There are so many things we need to do better. It’s up to each of us to commit to making that happen," said Clark, whose quiet fourth quarter left her three points shy of reaching the 1,000-point mark for her career.
That will have to wait until Dec. 30 when Iowa returns to Big Ten play with a game at Penn State.