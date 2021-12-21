IUPUI stuns Hawkeye women

The Hawkeyes endured a 4-of-22 game from 3-point range, and Bluder said she wished she had called more plays designed to get the ball down low to Czinano, who led Iowa (6-3) with 23 points.

Czinano scored just four points in the fourth quarter and Clark completed her 19-point game before the final quarter began, missing the only two shots she attempted in the final 10 minutes.

"We called a lot of plays in the first half to get the ball down low to Monika and we got away from that," Bluder said. "I probably should have done more of that, but we had a 15-point lead. You just kind of want to let the offense flow."

Instead, Bluder felt Iowa’s transition game slowed as the Jaguars played their way back into the game.

The Hawkeyes attempted just two free throws in the second half and were outscored 13-2 at the stripe over the final 20 minutes.

"It’s tough. There are so many things we need to do better. It’s up to each of us to commit to making that happen," said Clark, whose quiet fourth quarter left her three points shy of reaching the 1,000-point mark for her career.

That will have to wait until Dec. 30 when Iowa returns to Big Ten play with a game at Penn State.

