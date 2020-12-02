Jackrabbits fight off Cyclones

Prohm attributed the Cyclones becoming perimeter-happy to having a young team with a lot of new faces.

“That’s part of these guys doing it for the first time,” Prohm said. “When we do the right things offensively, it’s been proven that we can be very, very efficient.”

Young’s ability to establish the post in the second half was just part of the equation Iowa State was able to make it a close game.

The Cyclones also stepped up defensively. Iowa State held South Dakota State to just 31% shooting in the second half.

“For the first 30 minutes, we weren’t very good,” Prohm said. “Obviously the second half numbers were terrific. We weren’t in tune or aggressive enough in the first half.”

Young believes that a sense of urgency and aggressiveness will come. Iowa State has seven new faces and didn’t have any scrimmages and was only able to practice five-on-five for the past two weeks. The Cyclones are still trying to get a feel for each other.

“A lot of it is just getting comfortable and getting to the point where things become second nature,” Young said. “Now that we have a couple of games under our belt and have been able to practice more, that sense of urgency will get there.”

