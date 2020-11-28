Jackrabbits pull off upset of Cyclones

BROOKINGS, S.D. — Haley Greer scored 20 points, Myah Selland added 19 and South Dakota State defeated No. 15 Iowa State 76-69 on Saturday.

Greer, a graduate transfer from Colgate, had three of her four 3-pointers in the first half when the Jackrabbits took a 37-33 lead. Selland, who only played in nine games last season because of a foot injury, had 12 in the second half.

South Dakota State (1-0) went 13 for 13 from the foul line in the fourth quarter and 23 of 26 in the game to hold off the Cyclones for their 12th program win over a ranked opponent.

Iowa State (1-1), playing without head coach Bill Fennelly because of COVID-19 protocol, shot just 32%, going 6 of 32 (19%) from 3-point range.

All-American Ashley Joens scored 35 points for the Cyclones. She had 22 of their 33 points in the first half. She also had 12 rebounds.

Northern Iowa 55, Creighton 52: Led by 12 points from North Scott grad Karli Rucker and stifling second-half defense, the Panthers picked up their first win of the season Saturday afternoon, getting the home win over the Blue Jays.

Megan Maahs added nine points and nine rebounds for Northern Iowa (1-1).