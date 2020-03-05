Jacobson wins fourth MVC coach of year honor

ST. LOUIS — Ben Jacobson has been blessed to experience plenty of memorable weeks throughout his 14-year head coaching career with the University of Northern Iowa.
There's been a week that culminated with a win over No. 1 NCAA Tournament seed Kansas, and a years later a victory over No. 1 North Carolina inside the McLeod Center. Jacobson has ended five Missouri Valley Conference Tournaments as a champion, as well.
Add the final week of this year's MVC regular season to the list.
Jacobson's Panthers had fallen into a tie atop the league standings after digging early holes before late rallies came up just short in their first back-to-back losses of the season at Loyola and Indiana State. With three games remaining in seven days, UNI recovered to win Jacobson's third regular season conference crown.
"The three games in the week, that week was one of the proudest weeks of my 14 years as a head coach and my 19 years at Northern Iowa," Jacobson said, during Thursday's MVC Tournament news conference at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis. "The fight and the response and how much those guys care about each other, it all showed up. It all showed up. They wanted that outright title and they went and got it."
You have free articles remaining.
On Thursday afternoon, Jacobson was named the MVC Coach of the Year for the fourth time in his career. The UNI coach matched Drake's Maury John as the only two in league history to win the award four times.
Jacobson edged Southern Illinois' first-year head coach Bryan Mullins for the honor, 108 to 102, in voting. It marks the third time in the past five seasons that the league's top coaching honor was decided by six points or fewer.
"I don't think a lot of us are surprised as players," UNI's fifth-year senior Spencer Haldeman said of his coach. "What he does for us on the daily is incredible and something that not many players get to experience. ... I think he deserves it."
Evaluating this year's success, Jacobson credited the work ethic and leadership of last season's seniors Wyatt Lohaus and Miles Wentzien for staying invested through a rough non-conference start. The Panthers turned the corner and nearly secured an automatic NCAA Tournament bid after taking a large lead in the second half of the title game against Bradley.
"Miles and Wyatt have a lot to do with what's going on right now," Jacobson said. "These guys really paid attention to the work ethic of those two guys.
"They weren't going to give in, no matter what our record was, and it got us to a great finish, and it got us to a championship game because of the way those two guys approached it."