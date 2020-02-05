Jekyll-and-Hyde Purdue team tramples Hawkeyes

"We really haven’t had a game like this this year," said Luka Garza, who led both teams with 26 points but grabbed only one rebound. "We got beat pretty bad by DePaul but not like this where we didn’t have a punch back. That’s really been unlike our group. We’ve been able to take punches and come back at teams both on the road and at home."

Senior center Ryan Kriener said he addressed his teammates following the game and gave the impression it wasn’t a pleasant conversation.

"The main message is we’ve got to be better," he said. "We can’t come into a road environment, especially in the Big Ten, and come out flat."

Garza said the effort has been there for the Hawkeyes in every game until now.

"Performances like this are really out of character for our team," he said. "That’s something we need to understand and make sure it doesn’t happen again. We’re not going to let that happen again."

The energy shortage was most apparent on defense as Purdue continually got open looks on the perimeter.

"It wasn’t really like a game plan to come out and take that many 3s or make that many 3s …," Proctor said. "A lot of it had to do with us just being so open."