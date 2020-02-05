Jekyll-and-Hyde Purdue team tramples Hawkeyes

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Big Ten’s most Jekyll-and-Hyde basketball team reared its ugly head Wednesday night.
And it took a big, painful bite out of Iowa’s hopes for contending in the conference race.
Purdue, which has experienced a wider disparity in its performance between home and away games than any other team in the Big Ten this season, put on a shooting display for the ages and raced to a 104-68 victory over 17th-ranked Iowa at giddy Mackey Arena.
The Boilermakers, who entered the game last in the Big Ten in field goal percentage and 13th in scoring, made 63.1% of their shots, 55.9% (19 of 34) from 3-point range. They took control by reeling off 17 straight points before the first media timeout and built a 61-36 lead that was insurmountable even for the Big Ten’s top offensive team.
It didn’t get any better in the second half.
"When we get going and the place is really rolling and rocking, it’s hard for any team," said Purdue forward Evan Boudreaux, who led the Boilermakers with 18 points.
This isn’t the first time the Boilermakers (13-10, 6-6 Big Ten) have done this to an opponent. They defeated both defending national champion Virginia and Big Ten favorite Michigan State by 29 points at Mackey earlier this season.
Conversely, they frequently have been shredded on the road. Illinois beat them 63-37 a week after that Michigan State rout.
But seemingly everything went right for the Boilermakers from the very beginning Wednesday.
Boudreaux, who averages 4.3 points per game, had 12 points before halftime. Jahaad Proctor, a 37% shooter for the season, went 6 for 6 in the contest, 3 for 3 on 3s. Aaron Wheeler, a 21% 3-point shooter, made a 3. Boudreaux, a 27% marksman, made four.
Proctor, Sasha Stefanovic and Matt Haarms, none of whom average in double figures, each contributed 15 points in the win.
A big key to getting it all rolling was offensive rebounding. Purdue scored on its first seven offensive possessions, often getting two or three shots. Iowa (16-7, 7-5 Big Ten) grabbed only six defensive rebounds in the first half.
"It starts there," Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. "What oftentimes happens, especially when you’re on the road, is you try to get it all back at once. ... We needed a little more pace, slow it down, which is contrary to what your mind tells you to do."
McCaffery said he thought his team simply lost its composure when one Purdue shot after another swished through the hoop.
His players didn’t disagree.
"We really haven’t had a game like this this year," said Luka Garza, who led both teams with 26 points but grabbed only one rebound. "We got beat pretty bad by DePaul but not like this where we didn’t have a punch back. That’s really been unlike our group. We’ve been able to take punches and come back at teams both on the road and at home."
Senior center Ryan Kriener said he addressed his teammates following the game and gave the impression it wasn’t a pleasant conversation.
"The main message is we’ve got to be better," he said. "We can’t come into a road environment, especially in the Big Ten, and come out flat."
Garza said the effort has been there for the Hawkeyes in every game until now.
"Performances like this are really out of character for our team," he said. "That’s something we need to understand and make sure it doesn’t happen again. We’re not going to let that happen again."
The energy shortage was most apparent on defense as Purdue continually got open looks on the perimeter.
"It wasn’t really like a game plan to come out and take that many 3s or make that many 3s …," Proctor said. "A lot of it had to do with us just being so open."
Purdue finished with 19 3-point field goals, one short of the school record it set two years ago against the Hawkeyes in Iowa City.
For Iowa, there wasn’t much to point to from a positive standpoint.
"None at all," Garza said. "Zero positives other than that we’ll learn from this."
"It’s hard to look for positives after getting beat by 40," sophomore Joe Wieskamp added. "I don’t know that I’ve ever been beaten that bad in my life."
Kriener saw one positive: Purdue comes to Iowa City for a rematch on March 3 for what will be the final home game of his career.
"Motivation for Senior Night," he said.
"I kind of had flashbacks to my sophomore year," Kriener said. "This happened a lot that year. We weren’t very good. We’re not going that way. We’re not going in that direction.
"We’ve got too much fight," he added. "We got beat up tonight and it’s not going to happen again, not with this group."