Jessee tabbed to fill Augie men's coaching vacancy

It didn't take long for Augustana College officials to fill its men's basketball coaching vacancy, and they didn't have to look far, either.
Less than 24 hours after Steve Schafer announced his resignation, school officials moved long-time assistant Tom Jessee up a seat to become the 17th coach of the program.
“It is an absolute honor and privilege to be named the next head basketball coach at Augustana College,” said Jessee in a release announcing the move. “I want to thank President Steve Bahls, Vice President Wes Brooks and Director of Athletics Mike Zapolski for giving me the opportunity to lead our men's basketball program.”
Jessee, who opted to remain as the program's top assistant when Grey Giovanine retired 11 months ago, was caught in a whirlwind on Friday as he was meeting with the team and also Zooming with incoming recruits. That recruiting class numbers 15 student-athletes who have already issued their tuition deposits, and it could still be added to in the coming weeks.
The school has scheduled a Monday afternoon news conference to officially introduce Jessee as the head coach.
Jessee admitted that his desire to lead the program hasn't changed over the years, but the circumstances surrounding the position have. He said being part of a national search last year was not in his best interest.
“I wasn't willing to risk not having a job,” said Jessee of remaining in his assistant's role on a one-year guarantee. “The best thing for me and my family was to stay in the same situation. I was guaranteed the position as full-time assistant for a year, and I had all the confidence in the world I would do the job well and be able to keep it. At that time, it was just the best move for my family and me.”
When the job was offered on Friday, he wasn't about to pass it up.
Still trying to piece everything together, Jessee wasn't sure how he would fill his staff, but hopes to retain Dallas Duwa, Alex Washington and Dylan Sortillo.
“Tom Jessee has played an integral role in the success of the Augustana men's basketball program for nearly 30 years. He has earned this well-deserved promotion,” said Augustana Director of Athletics Mike Zapolski. “Tom is an outstanding recruiter who has been tremendously loyal to his alma mater. He has worked diligently to build an extensive network of relationships with AAU and high school coaches in our traditional recruiting areas plus other geographic territories. I look forward to working closely with Tom and his staff to put Augustana basketball in the best position possible to continue its outstanding run of success in the nation's strongest NCAA Division III conference.”
Jessee, a 1991 Augustana graduate, was a long-time assistant coach on the staffs of Grey Giovanine and Steve Yount before working alongside Schafer in the most recently completed pandemic-shortened season. Despite working with limited resources after a down recruiting class, the Vikings finished with a 7-5 record and a fourth-place CCIW finish.
“At the end of the day, this was a promotion that was earned and a promotion that was deserved,” said Zapolski. “This wasn't just a quick fix because it was the simple thing to do. In my mind, it was the right thing to do.”
Jessee joined Yount’s staff as a part-time assistant for the 1993-94 season and became full-time in 1997. Jessee remained with the program when Giovanine took over in 1999.
In his 28 years on the Viking bench, Jessee has been a part of tremendous success. Augustana has gone 528-216 — a 71.0 winning percentage — won 10 College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin championships and six CCIW Tournament titles. The Vikings have also made 10 NCAA Division III Tournament appearances, including national runner-up finishes in 2015 and 2017.