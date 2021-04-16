Jessee tabbed to fill Augie men's coaching vacancy

“I wasn't willing to risk not having a job,” said Jessee of remaining in his assistant's role on a one-year guarantee. “The best thing for me and my family was to stay in the same situation. I was guaranteed the position as full-time assistant for a year, and I had all the confidence in the world I would do the job well and be able to keep it. At that time, it was just the best move for my family and me.”

When the job was offered on Friday, he wasn't about to pass it up.

Still trying to piece everything together, Jessee wasn't sure how he would fill his staff, but hopes to retain Dallas Duwa, Alex Washington and Dylan Sortillo.

“Tom Jessee has played an integral role in the success of the Augustana men's basketball program for nearly 30 years. He has earned this well-deserved promotion,” said Augustana Director of Athletics Mike Zapolski. “Tom is an outstanding recruiter who has been tremendously loyal to his alma mater. He has worked diligently to build an extensive network of relationships with AAU and high school coaches in our traditional recruiting areas plus other geographic territories. I look forward to working closely with Tom and his staff to put Augustana basketball in the best position possible to continue its outstanding run of success in the nation's strongest NCAA Division III conference.”