Joens hits game-winner for Cyclones

AMES — Iowa State’s Ashley Joens was isolated at the top of the key. Her teammates were spread out on the wings and in the corners.

Joens drove on Oklahoma’s defense and spun in the lane. Her defender tried to draw the charge but there was no call from the referee and no defender in front of Joens, who made the layup to put Iowa State up by one point with 10.2 seconds left.

“I really enjoy having the ball in those situations,” Joens said. “Every kid dreams about being put in those situations and positions with the ball at the end of the game. And to be able to make those big shots and to contribute like that to this team, it means a lot.”

Iowa State’s defense held strong on the ensuing Oklahoma possession and the game was capped off the only way it could’ve been — with a Joens rebound.

Iowa State beat Oklahoma 64-63 thanks to another great game from Joens who had 32 points and 16 rebounds — including Iowa State’s final four points, all within the last 30 seconds of the game.