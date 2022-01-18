Joens' impact extends beyond scoring for Cyclones

“Yeah, it’s been great so far, but you can’t be too focused on that,” Joens said recently about her ongoing array of double-doubles. “You have to continue to focus on the next game and not get too far ahead of yourself.”

She never does. Joens simply appraises every in-game situation and devises the best path forward.

Sometimes, that means she passes to an open post player or a guard on the perimeter. Sometimes, she drills a step-back 3-pointer herself, or a step-through bank shot in the paint.

“There are some kids (who) struggle and their heads go down and they’re gonna quit shooting it or whatever,” Fennelly said. “That’s not Ash’s mentality, She goes 0-for-5 and we say, ‘You’re gonna make the next one,’ she looks at you like, ‘Yeah, it’s goin' up.’ It’s not like she’s gonna quit shooting it so I’m not worried about it. She’s in the gym all the time working out. Nothing’s changed.”

Except for the depth of her game.

Joens has also worked to become a markedly better defender — a quality that Fennelly wryly noted was not remotely the basis of her recruitment.