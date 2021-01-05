Jones scores 23, No. 4 Texas holds off Iowa State 78-72

AUSTIN, Texas — Andrew Jones scored 23 points and No. 4 Texas held off Iowa State 78-72 on Tuesday night to continue its torrid start to the season.

Texas (9-1, 3-0 Big 12 Conference) led by as many as 15 early in the second half and appeared to be cruising to an easy win over an Iowa State team that is still winless in conference play. But the Cyclones (2-6, 0-4) kept chipping away and made it tough for Texas to close out the game.

Jones' driving baseline layup with 2:40 to play gave Texas a 72-63 cushion. The Cyclones got within 75-70 when Javan Johnson converted a three-point play with 28 seconds left, but the Longhorns closed it out from the free-throw line.

Johnson scored 21 points to lead Iowa State.

Matt Coleman III added 13 points and Jericho Sims had 10 points and eight rebounds for the Longhorns.

Texas started the season at No. 19 and quickly catapulted to its highest ranking in a decade, with its a biggest win a 25-point road thumping of Kansas. Texas is 3-0 in the Big 12 for the first time since the 2010-2011 season.

The Longhorns had a sluggish start in their return home to an empty arena. Texas didn't allow any fans as the Austin area battles a surge of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations.