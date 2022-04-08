Journey to Cleveland State began in Q-C for Robinson

It’s been a journey for Daniyal Robinson.

In being introduced Wednesday as the new men’s basketball coach at Cleveland State University, Robinson retraced those footsteps, appreciating how he has grown with each step along the way.

The 1994 graduate of Rock Island High School acknowledged every coach he has worked for in 21 seasons as an assistant coach at the NCAA Division I level.

From being part of the Iowa State staff led by T.J. Otzelberger this past season in his second stint at ISU to working at Loyola-Chicago, Houston, Illinois State and his alma mater, Arkansas-Little Rock, Robinson singled all of his mentors out.

“They all talked with me about what it would be like when I became a head coach and gave me the confidence to keep going,’’ Robinson said.

He thanked his wife, Kim, and the couple’s three children, daughter Devyn, a current volleyball player at Wisconsin, and sons Reece and Reid.

Robinson then reflected on growing up in the Quad-Cities.

He showed appreciation for his brother, current Davenport West coach David Robinson, and his grandmother Bertha Clark, for helping turn him into the type of man that Cleveland State would entrust with its basketball program.

“My older brother, Dave, I have to tell you guys, was my idol growing up. He was all I had. Didn’t grow up with a dad in the house. Didn’t grow up with male figures in the house,’’ Robinson said.

“My coaches were the male figures, but big Dave, he protected me. He sacrificed so much of his childhood, of his time to make sure I was good, to make sure I stayed on the right path. He was my protector. He was my hero. I wouldn’t here if it wasn’t for him.’’

Robinson, a two-time all-state basketball player on Duncan Reid-coached teams at Rock Island who went on to play at Indian Hills Community College and Arkansas-Little Rock, then pointed to an empty seat in the front row at the news conference, saying it was left that way to honor Clark, who died eight years ago.

“She raised seven children of her own and then raised my brother and I,’’ Robinson said. “She sacrificed so much and I owe so much to her. All I ever wanted to do was make her proud every day and as the head coach at Cleveland State I’m going to continue to make her proud every day.’’

At Cleveland State, the 45-year-old Robinson replaces Dennis Gates who was named last month as the head coach at Missouri.

He inherits a program which combined for a 39-19 record over the past two seasons, making its first NCAA tourney berth since 2009 in 2021 after winning the Horizon League tournament and playing in the NIT this past season after winning regular-season title in the Horizon League.

