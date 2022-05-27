Keegan Murray comfortable with draft decision

As Kris Murray nears a decision deadline, Keegan Murray is more comfortable than ever with his decision to enter the 2022 NBA draft.

The Iowa basketball players have spent the past month working out in front of NBA personnel, positioning themselves for future opportunities in the game.

Consensus all-American Keegan Murray, a likely lottery pick in the June 23 draft, is accomplishing what he set out to do when he chose in March to forgo his final two seasons of college eligibility and enter this year’s NBA draft class.

Kris Murray has taken a more measured approach. He did not hire agent, but has participated in workouts in front of NBA teams while retaining the opportunity to return to Iowa for his junior season.

He will need to make a decision on that front soon. The deadline for Kris Murray to withdraw his name from this year’s draft is Wednesday.

Kris Murray has given no public indication one way or the other as to which way he may be leaning.

Keegan Murray, however, believes he is on the path to accomplish what he set out to do.

During interview sessions at the NBA Combine in Chicago a week ago, Keegan Murray said he believes his “ceiling is as high as anyone else in the draft.’’

Positioned to become the first Hawkeye selected in the draft’s opening round since Davenport’s Ricky Davis in 1998, Keegan Murray said he unconcerned with the notion that as he may be too old for a lofty selection in a draft which has skewed younger and younger over time.

Keegan Murray is 21 and will celebrate his 22nd birthday in August.

“I’d say I’m a 21-year-old in an 18-year old’s body,’’ he said. “In high school, I was a 5-foot-10 sophomore and ended up growing to 6-foot-8 my senior year so I’m a late bloomer in that sense,’’ he said.

“So for me, I feel young. I don’t get dinged up at all. My body is still fresh. If you are comparing me on age and not what I do on the court, then maybe that’s another conversation.’’

Keegan Murray believes his career, from playing in high school at Cedar Rapids Prairie to the growth he displayed at the DME Academy in Florida and during his time at Iowa, are illustrative of how is game continues to grow.

He emerged on the scene nationally last season, moving for filling a role behind national player of the year Luka Garza to starring for the Hawkeyes.

Murray led Iowa with averages of 23.5 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game last season, the only player at the Division I level to average more than 23 points and eight rebounds per game.

“I’ve always had a skill set,’’ he said. “… My freshman year I was playing a role behind the national player of the year. I was part of a team and had to fill that role. My mentality flipped when I knew I would have the ball in my hands more.’’

Murray accomplished what he set out to do while leading Iowa to its first Big Ten tourney title since 2006 during a 26-10 season.

No Big Ten player since Illinois’ Rick Schmidt 49 years earlier grew his scoring average from one season to the next more than the 16.3 points-per-game improvement Murray showed from his freshman to sophomore seasons at Iowa.

“I’ve always bet on myself,’’ he said. “I know the work will take care of itself. I just put my head down and worked when the cameras weren’t on and just really believed in myself. I knew I could be the best player in the country.’’

Murray believes his versatility – his ability to defend guards with size and interior players – and his athleticism are assets he can take to the next level.

“The size is a little bit different than in college, but every level you go up is another challenge,’’ he said .”For me, I’m willing to take the challenge. I don’t really care who is matched up across from me. I’m going to take that challenge and do what I can to stop them.’’

That approach won’t change.

“It doesn’t matter to me what the critics say. I’m just keeping that same hardnosed mentality that I’ve had in college and will translate that to the NBA,’’ Keegan Murray said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.