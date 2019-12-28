Kennesaw State-Iowa at a glance

KENNESAW STATE AT IOWA

STORYLINES

• Iowa, ranked 25th in the nation this week, defeated Cincinnati last Saturday night behind 21 points by CJ Fredrick, 16 by Joe Wieskamp and 15 by Bakari Evelyn. Luka Garza added 12 points, 13 rebounds and a career-high five blocked shots to help the Hawkeyes overcome 24 turnovers.

• Kennesaw State has gotten off to a rough start in its first season under former Texas A&M assistant Amir Abdur-Rahim. The Owls’ only victory was an 85-61 rout of Gardner-Webb. As a team, they shoot only 35.7% from the field and 25.1% from 3-point range and have nearly twice as many turnovers as assists. Eleven different players have started a game and no one has started every game.