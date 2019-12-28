You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Kennesaw State-Iowa at a glance

Kennesaw State-Iowa at a glance

{{featured_button_text}}
Cincinnati Iowa Basketball

Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) and center Luka Garza (55) celebrate the team's win over Cincinnati in an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Chicago.

 AP

KENNESAW STATE AT IOWA

When: 3:05 p.m.

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City

TV: ESPNU

Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

STORYLINES

• Iowa, ranked 25th in the nation this week, defeated Cincinnati last Saturday night behind 21 points by CJ Fredrick, 16 by Joe Wieskamp and 15 by Bakari Evelyn. Luka Garza added 12 points, 13 rebounds and a career-high five blocked shots to help the Hawkeyes overcome 24 turnovers.

• Kennesaw State has gotten off to a rough start in its first season under former Texas A&M assistant Amir Abdur-Rahim. The Owls’ only victory was an 85-61 rout of Gardner-Webb. As a team, they shoot only 35.7% from the field and 25.1% from 3-point range and have nearly twice as many turnovers as assists. Eleven different players have started a game and no one has started every game.

• Iowa and Kennesaw State, located in Kennesaw, Georgia, have played just once previously. Iowa claimed a 91-74 victory in Iowa City early in the 2016-17 season.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Iowa (9-3)

Joe Wieskamp;6-6;so.;12.3

Luka Garza;6-11;jr.;21.5

Bakari Evelyn;6-2;sr.;2.6

CJ Fredrick;6-3;fr.;11.5

Connor McCaffery;6-5;so.;7.7

Kennesaw State (1-11)

Ugo Obineke;6-6;so.;8.3

Bryson Locksley;6-8;sr.;7.7

Drew Romich;6-9;sr.;0.7

Terrell Burden;5-10;fr.;10.3

Adili Kuerban;6-2;so.;3.3

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News