Koch follows his father to Hawkeyes

Like father, like son.

Cooper Koch, a 6-foot-8 all-state forward from Peoria Notre Dame last season as a sophomore, will follow his father’s footsteps and play basketball for Iowa.

The son of former Hawkeye J.R. Koch announced on social media Thursday that he has committed to coach Fran McCaffery’s program, making him the first member of Iowa’s 2024 recruiting class.

"I have grown up dreaming of playing for the Hawkeyes. Yesterday, I made that dream a reality," Koch wrote in announcing his commitment. "I have committed to play for the University of Iowa Hawkeyes and coach McCaffery."

Iowa, Purdue and Wisconsin were the final three programs Koch considered from a collection of offers that also included Illinois, Indiana, Wake Forest, Western Illinois and first Division I program to offer him, Bradley.

The Hawkeyes were the first high-major program to offer Koch, making him a scholarship offer on May 11, 2021.

Koch earned more attention the on the court this past season, playing on a 22-7 team while averaging 16 points and seven rebounds per game for the Irish as a sophomore.

Weighing in last season at 205 pounds, Koch displayed solid shooting skills in the paint and range extending to the 3-point line.

He earned first-team all-conference recognition in the Big 12 and was awarded second-team Class 3A all-state recognition from the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association.

Koch is ranked by 247Sports as a four-star prospect on a five-star scale and is ranked by that organization as the 51st-best player nationally, the eighth-best power forward and fourth-best player in Illinois in the Class of 2024.

In addition to playing for Peoria Notre Dame, Koch competes for Indiana Elite on the AAU circuit.

His father, a 6-10 post player, competed at Iowa from 1995-99 before being selected in the second round of the NBA draft in 1999 by the New York Knicks.

He played professionally in the United States and Europe for six seasons after averaging 11.4 points and 4.2 rebounds as a Hawkeye senior.

With Koch’s commitment, Iowa now has three commitments in its future recruiting classes.

Forward Owen Freeman, who recently transferred to Moline, and Moline guard Brock Harding, who announced his verbal commitment Iowa on Thursday night, are members of the Hawkeyes' 2023 recruiting class.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.