Kriener has big day, sees brighter future

IOWA CITY — Iowa’s victory over Kennesaw State was already firmly in hand Sunday when Ryan Kriener caught a no-look pass from his old pal, Cordell Pemsl, in the low post with about 5 ½ minutes remaining.

Kriener went up, rammed the ball through the hoop as he was being fouled, then hung there from the rim by one arm for three or four seconds, staring straight at the Iowa bench as he did so.

The 6-foot-10 senior told reporters he hung on the rim to avoid injury, but there seemed to be a bit of a celebratory element to it. His teammates certainly took it that way.

“They kind of were freaking out over there,’’ Kriener admitted with a smile.

Kriener had something to celebrate. That dunk put the finishing touches on what statistically was the best game of his college career. He not only scored a career-best 20 points and added five rebounds and two blocked shots, but he did it without missing a single shot. He went 9 for 9 from the field as the Hawkeyes won 93-51 to improve to 10-3.

Not all of the shots he made were as easy as the last one. In addition to three dunks and three layups, Kriener also tossed in a 3-pointer, a 15-foot jumper and a 10-foot hook. He also made the only free throw he attempted.