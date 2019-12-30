Kriener has big day, sees brighter future

IOWA CITY — Iowa’s victory over Kennesaw State was already firmly in hand Sunday when Ryan Kriener caught a no-look pass from his old pal, Cordell Pemsl, in the low post with about 5 ½ minutes remaining.
Kriener went up, rammed the ball through the hoop as he was being fouled, then hung there from the rim by one arm for three or four seconds, staring straight at the Iowa bench as he did so.
The 6-foot-10 senior told reporters he hung on the rim to avoid injury, but there seemed to be a bit of a celebratory element to it. His teammates certainly took it that way.
“They kind of were freaking out over there,’’ Kriener admitted with a smile.
Kriener had something to celebrate. That dunk put the finishing touches on what statistically was the best game of his college career. He not only scored a career-best 20 points and added five rebounds and two blocked shots, but he did it without missing a single shot. He went 9 for 9 from the field as the Hawkeyes won 93-51 to improve to 10-3.
Not all of the shots he made were as easy as the last one. In addition to three dunks and three layups, Kriener also tossed in a 3-pointer, a 15-foot jumper and a 10-foot hook. He also made the only free throw he attempted.
“That’s the player he is,’’ said starting center Luka Garza, who had a similar day, going 9 for 11 from the field and scoring 23 points. “That’s the player we see every day, that’s the player I have to go against in practice. He pushes me, I push him. I have confidence in him. When he catches the ball in the post, he’s going to score it.’’
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery liked what Kriener did offensively on Sunday and in the first 13 games of the season, but that’s not all he has seen that has pleased him.
“The thing that is most impressive about him is his defense,’’ he said of Kriener. “He blows up actions that he knows through scouting they are going to run. He takes advantage of his length and his experience. He communicates with the guys that are in front of him … He sees it in time to communicate it before it has an impact.’’
While Kriener felt very good about his performance Sunday, he said he feels equally good about what lies ahead for the Hawkeyes as they jump back into Big Ten play, starting with a game Saturday against 21st-ranked Penn State at The Palestra in Philadelphia.
“This is probably the best shape the team has been in my whole time here coming off the winter break,’’ Kriener said. “That speaks a lot to everyone’s commitment.’’
He said it would be easy for the Hawkeyes to have a lapse in their conditioning in recent weeks. They had nine days off between their Dec. 12 win at Iowa State and a Dec. 21 conquest of Cincinnati, then another eight-day gap before facing Kennesaw State.
The players had four days off for Christmas in between. Plenty of teams have kicked back around the holidays and forgotten about anything related to fitness, but Kriener said that doesn’t appear to have happened with the Haawkeyes.
“It’s one of those things that, as a senior, it means a lot to me because everyone is taking it extra serious this year,’’ he said. “It’s my last year and we want to make that NCAA run and everyone was getting in workouts after Christmas. That’s something that really hasn’t happened my other three years. It’s awesome to see that other people are taking it that seriously.’’
Conditioning could be important in the months to come because Jack Nunge and Jordan Bohannon are out for the year and it doesn’t appear as though Patrick McCaffery will play any more this season either. That leaves the Hawkeyes with only nine scholarship players.
“It would be great to have Jordan and Jack …’’ Kriener said, “but for what we’ve got, this is the best position we could be in … Going into the Big Ten, we’re in a really good spot. The young guys are coming along really nice. I think we’re jelling really nice.’’
Record quest: By going 9 for 9 from the field, Kriener obviously tied a school record for best shooting percentage in a game and he wasn’t far from the record for most field goals in a perfect shooting effort. Greg Stokes set the standard by making all 11 of his shots in a 1984 game against Georgia State.
Kriener also is in contention for another school record. His 9-for-9 day pushed his season shooting percentage to 62.7. The Iowa record is 62.2, by Les Jepsen in 1990.
Toughness: Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said following Sunday’s game that between injuries, illnesses and surgeries, he has only had his full roster at practice once since June.
“That shows you the kind of toughness this team has,’’ he said. “I’m really proud of them but we have 18 tough games coming up. So we’re not going to pat ourselves on the back. Just stay focused and keep going.’’
Moving up: The Hawkeyes moved up two spots in the Associated Press poll Monday, checking in at No. 23.
They are one of six Big Ten teams in the Top 25. Ohio State is fifth with Michigan 12th, Michigan State 14th, Maryland 15th and Penn State 21st.
POWs: Minnesota’s Daniel Oturu was named the Big Ten player of the week after he collected 21 points and a career-high 20 rebounds in a win over Florida International. It was the first 20-20 game by a Big Ten player since 2008.
Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn was named the freshman of the week for the fifth time.