Kriener hoping to add a few last chapters to 'storybook'

IOWA CITY — The routine will be pretty much the same as always for Ryan Kriener on Tuesday night.
He will have “Leo’’ written on his left shoe in tribute to his grandfather, who died of Parkinson’s disease several years ago. On his right shoe, he will scrawl “Rose’’ in honor of his grandmother, who has made a nearly miraculous recovery from Stage 4 colon cancer.
After the national anthem, he will point to the sky to acknowledge Leo, just as he has for every game of his college career.
But this will be the last time he gets to do it in Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Kriener will play the final game of his Iowa basketball career in the Hawkeyes’ 8 p.m. home game with Purdue, bringing an end to something that Kriener, a man of relatively few words, boils down to a single word.
“Storybook,’’ he said. “It’s been awesome to come here and compete. It’s kind of a dreams-to-reality thing … Not every kid in the driveway gets to live out their dreams like this.’’
Kriener always fantasized about playing for the Hawkeyes as a kid, first in New Hampton and then in Spirit Lake, and now his days wearing black gold are nearly over.
“I’ve definitely felt a sense of needing to step back and take everything in one last time,’’ he said. “It was always my dream to be here and I only get to do that a little bit longer so that’s been a bigger motivator for me.
“You just want to take some steps back sometimes and look at it all and enjoy it,’’ he added. “There’s going to be plenty of time for that when the job’s all done. I just have to stay locked in and take it one game at a time and I think I’ve done a pretty good job of that. I’m just ready to finish out strong with the guys.’’
The 6-foot-10, 255-pound post man isn’t one of those players who is going to be remembered in the Iowa record books. He has started only eight games in his career, scoring 608 points and collecting 340 rebounds.
But he always has played the game with a bit of a chip on his shoulder and that approach has permeated the entire Iowa roster this season.
It’s a team that has defied expectations and risen above a steady stream of adversity to put itself in position to play in the NCAA tournament, possibly with the highest seed of the 10-year Fran McCaffery era.
“He's everything you want when you recruit somebody to come in and be an incredible team guy who's really talented and produces consistently,’’ McCaffery said. “Great effort, great attitude in the locker room, follows it through throughout the year. It's not just when we're playing. Whether we're doing a spring workout or a summer lifting program at 6 a.m., he's ready to go.
“He’s really become a terrific leader for us. He speaks up and has a lot to say, which is good, because he's smart, and typically what he says is valuable.’’
Kriener has been effective not only as a backup to All-American candidate Luka Garza but often playing alongside Garza.
He has made some of the biggest plays of the Hawkeyes’ season. There was a 3-point field goal with three minutes remaining that helped finish off a win over Michigan and a blocked a shot in the final seconds with the Hawkeyes protecting a 2-point lead on the road at Minnesota.
“He’s been a huge part of all of our success, in a number of different ways,’’ McCaffery said.
Kriener emerged as a solid Division I prospect after growing seven inches in one year at the outset of his high school career. He developed into a first-team all-state player at Spirit Lake and quietly harbored hopes of being a Hawkeye.
He also gave serious consideration to attending Minnesota because he wasn’t sure Iowa was that interested. Golden Gophers coach Richard Pitino called one day and offered him a scholarship, but McCaffery called the exact same day and also made an offer.
“When that call came, ‘I thought ‘Man, I can really do this. I can live out the dreams and all that stuff,’’’ Kriener said. “I thought about it for maybe six hours and called (McCaffery) back later that day. It wasn’t an on-the-spot thing but it was close.’’
He arrived in 2016 as part of a five-player recruiting class that included three players off the Martin Brothers AAU team that had won a national title.
You have free articles remaining.
In the beginning, most of other new recruits played much more than Kriener. Tyler Cook, Jordan Bohannon and Cordell Pemsl all started much of the time as freshmen and all played more than 600 minutes. Bohannon played more than 1,000.
Kriener was on the court for 235 minutes that season.
He averaged a modest 3.1 points and 2.2 rebounds per game and didn’t play much more the following season, averaging 3.6 points and 1.9 rebounds.
He was impaired that season by two concussions, a mild one suffered against Penn State and a more serious one that occurred when he collided with an official against Rutgers.
There was a third concussion that occurred on the final day of workouts last spring and Kriener has been warned that more blows to the head could mean more dire problems.
“It’s something I put out of my mind …’’ he said. “Brain stuff is something that’s scary but you could be walking down the side of the road and get hit in the head. I’d rather do it playing basketball.’’
There were rumors in his first two years that some lower level schools tried to woo him away from Iowa with promises that he could be a star instead of being a spearcarrier for Cook and Garza.
But he couldn’t give up the dream. He stayed at Iowa and got much more playing time last season, finishing with averages of 5.7 points and 3.0 rebounds and helping the Hawkeyes get back to the NCAA tournament.
This season he has played the fifth most minutes of anyone on the team and averages 7.9 points and 4.2 rebounds. He has been especially good lately, scoring 48 points in the past four games, and has been mentioned as a candidate for the Big Ten’s Sixth Man of the Year award.
“If I have to campaign, maybe I can get some flyers out, maybe buy some ad time,’’ Kriener joked.
He is the only one of those five 2016 recruits who will close out his home career Tuesday. Cook turned pro after last season and Maishe Dailey transferred to Akron. Bohannon and Pemsl, Kriener’s two Martin Brothers sidekicks, have been derailed by injuries and have another season of eligibility remaining.
“Obviously, we had the plan of all coming in together and all leaving together …’’ Pemsl said. “He’s going to be successful in whatever he plans to do, whether it’s overseas or whatever his plans are … We’re just glad to have had him as a teammate for as long as we have.’’
Pemsl has seen his friend grow and mature in a myriad of ways over the past four years. Kriener is not the most extroverted guy, but he has learned to cope with all the media attention that surrounds the Iowa program.
“And even his game, on the court, you can just see he’s pouring confidence so much more than sophomore year or even last year,’’ Pemsl said. “He’s totally confident with the ball, on defense, as a leader. He’s just grown up a lot over time.’’
Those leadership qualities came to the fore when the Hawkeyes played at Purdue on Feb. 5 and got trounced by 36 points.
Kriener took it upon himself to address his teammates following the game.
“He's respected by everybody in that locker room, so if he wants to talk, he needs to talk and say what he's got to say,’’ McCaffery said. “I think it was received very well, and it should have been.’’
Kriener’s basic message was: This is isn’t going to happen again.
“We’ve got too much fight,’’ Kriener told reporters that night. “We got beat up tonight but that’s not going to happen again with this group.’’
Asked if there was anything positive to come out of that loss, he said: “Motivation for Senior Night.’’
That moment is at hand. He gets another shot at the Boilermakers, another shot to play at Carver-Hawkeye, a chance to take a few farewell bows along with graduate transfer Bakari Evelyn and former walk-on Riley Till.
And a chance to add another chapter to the storybook.