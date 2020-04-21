Kriener working toward landing a job overseas

Ryan Kriener isn’t letting the COVID-19 pandemic stop him from chasing his goals.
Kriener, a University of Iowa men’s basketball senior, is looking ahead to see what he can do at the professional basketball level.
He made the next step toward that goal last week.
BDR Sports, based out of Ljubljana, Slovenia, signed Kriener as a client last Sunday, and the company gave him pointers on how to craft his game for either the NBA G-League or for some European leagues.
“I feel very fortunate about that,” Kriener said. “It’s a year where maybe a lot of agencies aren’t taking as many clients as they usually would. This is a year where European-wise it could get really difficult, because you never know what the spillover effects will be financially and player-wise.”
Finding an agent, according to Kriener, was a long, daunting process. There were about 30 agencies that reached out to him, and that meant Kriener had to do his research on which one best fit his needs.
“I just needed to decide if I wanted American-based or European-based,” Kriener said.
There were other factors, too, such as agency size, how much the agency was going to get involved and how high a priority Kriener was going to be with said agency.
“There were tons of factors that I had to dig into,” Kriener said. “I’m very confident with the decision I’ve made. I’m definitely leaning toward playing overseas. … I have a lot of faith that my agency will do the right thing for me. I want to go wherever the best fit is, wherever the money is.”
There have been some NBA teams, though, that have talked to Kriener since the end of the season. Kriener isn’t ruling out the idea of getting a two-way contract or a spot with a G-League affiliate.
The NBA teams that have reached out to Kriener include the Denver Nuggets, Utah Jazz, Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks and Houston Rockets.
“It’s just a really weird situation with the coronavirus,” Kriener said. “They can’t hold pre-draft workouts. What they’re doing is a lot of film evaluation, from what I’ve heard, against good, ranked opponents. Fortunately for me, I had good games against ranked opponents. That’s something that’s helping me right now. I have to stay ready when the opportunity comes.”
Kriener has been staying ready by working out at home in Spirit Lake and in Sioux City.
About twice a week, Kriener makes the trip down to Sioux City to work out at The Arena Sports Academy. There, Kriener is able to put up shots and work on drills that he can’t at home.
“You got to be in some type of basketball form to get the opportunity,” Kriener said. “Not everybody can get in those gyms right now. I wanted a leg up and be as prepared as I can be.”
For example, Kriener is working on things to adjust to a couple different rules overseas. BDR Sports has been helping teach him those adjustments.
One of them is footwork because the traveling violation in Europe is different than in the U.S.
In Europe, the ball has to be on the floor before you can pick up your pivot foot. In the American game, the ball just has to be out of your hand. It’s a speed thing, according to Kriener, that he has to get used to.
Goaltending is different overseas, too. In Europe, as soon as the ball hits the rim, the ball is fair game on either end of the floor.
“That’s something I’m going to try to adjust to more,” Kreiner said. “There are also some other little rule things, like, you can’t throw it into the backcourt. I’m training on that right now.”
Kriener has played twice in Europe. This past summer, he played on a U.S. team, and two summers before that, Kriener and the Hawkeyes went on their once-every-four-year journey across the pond.
When Kriener is at home in Spirit Lake, he works out by running on trails, doing body circuits, lifting weights and going through some aerobic workouts.
Kriener had some big games against ranked opponents throughout his senior season.
Perhaps the game at the top of that list is the Feb. 25 game against No. 24 Michigan State. The Hawkeyes lost the game 78-70, but that night, Kriener scored 18 points and had seven rebounds. Both of those numbers were Big Ten single-game season-highs for Kriener.
“I had a few agents (during the season) tell me that, ‘Oh, that’s great for your marketability,’” Kriener said. “That was good stuff to hear.”
Kriener also scored 11 points in a four-minute span against No. 19 Michigan on Jan. 17. The Hawkeyes won that game, 90-83.
“He's everything you want when you recruit somebody to come in and be an incredible team guy who's really talented and produces consistently," Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said last month. “Great effort, great attitude in the locker room, follows it through throughout the year. It's not just when we're playing. Whether we're doing a spring workout or a summer lifting program at 6 a.m., he's ready to go. He’s really become a terrific leader for us.”
Kriener’s season-high in points came during non-conference play when he scored 20 points Dec. 29 against Kennesaw State in less than 17 minutes of game time. He made all nine shots he attempted.
Kriener finished his senior season leading all Hawkeyes bench players with 7.7 points per game.
“I’m really proud of what I did personally,” Kriener said. “I felt like I was able to rally the troops and lead. I felt like I made an impact on our guys, whether it was helping guys learn some new things on offense, and all the behind-the-scenes stuff, I was proud of myself. It was a blast. It was always a dream to play for the Hawks.”
