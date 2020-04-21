Kriener working toward landing a job overseas

“You got to be in some type of basketball form to get the opportunity,” Kriener said. “Not everybody can get in those gyms right now. I wanted a leg up and be as prepared as I can be.”

For example, Kriener is working on things to adjust to a couple different rules overseas. BDR Sports has been helping teach him those adjustments.

One of them is footwork because the traveling violation in Europe is different than in the U.S.

In Europe, the ball has to be on the floor before you can pick up your pivot foot. In the American game, the ball just has to be out of your hand. It’s a speed thing, according to Kriener, that he has to get used to.

Goaltending is different overseas, too. In Europe, as soon as the ball hits the rim, the ball is fair game on either end of the floor.

“That’s something I’m going to try to adjust to more,” Kreiner said. “There are also some other little rule things, like, you can’t throw it into the backcourt. I’m training on that right now.”

Kriener has played twice in Europe. This past summer, he played on a U.S. team, and two summers before that, Kriener and the Hawkeyes went on their once-every-four-year journey across the pond.