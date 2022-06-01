Kris Murray returns to Hawkeyes

After experiencing what he calls “a tremendous learning process,’’ Kris Murray will return to the Iowa basketball team next season.

The 6-foot-8 forward withdrew his name from this year’s NBA draft class on Wednesday, the deadline for that to happen for underclassmen who tested the NBA draft process.

Murray spent the past two months working out for NBA teams and gaining feedback from them on his skills.

“By going through the NBA draft process, I believe that it will help me in the long run and this upcoming season at Iowa,’’ Murray said in a statement announcing the decision.

“I could not be more excited to announce that I will be returning to Iowa City next season and I cannot wait to get back to work with my teammates and coaches to play for the best fan base in the world.’’

Murray plans to discuss his decision further Thursday in a video conference.

His decision to return for his junior season comes as his twin brother Keegan Murray proceeds with his decision to participate in this year’s NBA draft, which is scheduled for June 23.

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said the experience Kris Murray gained in recent weeks will be valuable as he moves into an expanded role with the Hawkeyes next season.

“Everyone in our program is very excited to have Kris back,’’ McCaffery said. “We are happy that Kris had a positive experience going through the NBA process. He gained valuable feedback through workouts and conversations with NBA personnel. Kris will be awesome next year.’’

Iowa’s leading scorer and rebounder off the bench last season, Kris Murray averaged 9.7 points and 4.3 rebounds per game and was the Hawkeyes’ second-leading 3-point shooter with a 38.7 percent touch from behind the arc.

He was also second on the team with an average of 0.9 blocks per game and was third on the team in both offensive and defensive rebounds and fourth in steals.

Averaging 17.9 minutes per game, the sixth most among Hawkeyes, Murray made at least one 3-point basket in a team-leading 17 consecutive games and recorded multiple steals in 10 games and more than one block in nine to help Iowa to a 26-10 record during the 2021-22 season.

