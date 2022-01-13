Kris Murray sparks Hawkeyes past Hoosiers

IOWA CITY — Kris Murray added his own exclamation point to the best performance of his Iowa basketball career Thursday night.
With four minutes remaining in an eight-point game, Murray stole a pass and took the ball to the basket as part of a career-high 29-point, 11-rebound effort which led the Hawkeyes to an 83-74 victory over Indiana at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
"I have that in me," Murray said. "I know it's there, it's something I can do."
Murray’s basket after one of his three steals extended the Iowa lead to 76-66, coming after one of the Hoosiers’ 23 turnovers.
That included 13 takeaways in the second half as the Hawkeyes battled their way from behind to earn the win, turning Indiana’s turnovers into 34 points.
"We knew that we had to play good defense, had a chance to create some turnovers and help ourselves," forward Filip Rebraca said.
Kris Murray gave Iowa a lift from the minute he came into the game, helping the Hawkeyes overcome numerous interior foul issues.
"I just had to come out and stay aggressive, let things come to me,'' he said. "I had a couple of assists right away, getting a feel for things and I saw some opportunities that were there.''
Coach Fran McCaffery said that was exactly what Iowa needed.
"The last couple of games, he's seen what he can do for us and has given us some tough minutes,'' McCaffery said, praising the poise he saw from Murray on a 12-for-18 shooting night.
He contributed the 46 points Iowa received from its reserves.
Tony Perkins came off the bench midway through the second half to erase the remnants of a lead Indiana had held since the six-minute mark of the opening half.
The sophomore scored six straight points for the Hawkeyes, tying the game at 57-57 with 10 minutes, 22 seconds remaining before knocking down a shot to push Iowa in front 25 seconds later.
Kris Murray buried a 3-pointer and Ahron Ulis added a pair of free throws to help the Hawkeyes maintain a 66-61 margin.
"That's what those guys are capable of,'' coach McCaffery said.
The Hoosiers pulled within 66-65 on a Parker Stewart basket with 6:10 remaining, but Keegan Murray scored two of his 12 points on the ensuing possession and Indiana came no closer than two points the rest of the way.
Trayce Jackson-Davis led four Hoosiers in double figures with an 18-point game while Jordan Bohannon added 11 for Iowa.
"We need everybody on this team and they kept themselves in it and contributed,'' said Rebraca, pointing to the Hawkeyes' 35-31 edge on the boards as equally important.
Indiana carried a 48-41 lead into the locker room after a first half that ended with some heated words between the teams.
The Hawkeyes’ Josh Ogundele found himself in the middle of the situation in front of the Hoosiers’ bench, surrounded by a group of Indiana players before he was separated from the opposing players.
"The veteran guys, they kept everybody on the task at hand during halftime,'' Kris Murray said. "They kept us thinking about the game and what we needed to do.''
That followed a first half filled with offensive runs, sporadic defense and foul trouble for Iowa’s interior players.
Rebraca picked up his second foul less than four minutes into the game, Keegan Murray followed him to the bench with his second just past the midpoint of the opening half and Ogundele picked up a pair within a minute of each other with just over five to play in the opening half.
When freshman reserve Riley Mulvey collected a quick foul after replacing Ogundele, Fran McCaffery picked up a technical and Miller Kopp’s two free throws with 4:08 to go in the half gave the Hoosiers’ a 40-32 lead in the midst of an 11-0 scoring run.
Indiana (12-4, 3-3 Big Ten) separated itself from Iowa when it strung together 11 straight points to break a 32-32 tied in the final six minutes of the half.
That run answered a 12-0 run by the Hawkeyes (12-4, 2-3) that included eight of the 17 first-half points scored by Kris Murray.
His effort during the stretch midway through the half allowed Iowa to overcome the 23-17 lead Indiana had taken on a follow-up by Trayce Jackson-Davis with 12:07 left in the half.
By the time Kris Murray knocked down a shot with 9:37 remaining, the Hawkeyes had opened a short-lived 28-23 margin.