Krutwig, Rambler defense pose challenge for Illini

"We didn't have to go really deep into the offensive playbook (against Drexel) but obviously as we move forward, Loyola is one of the outstanding defensive teams in the country," Underwood said. "They have age and experience, starting with Williamson and Krutwig. Both of those guys have seen a lot and been through a lot. We will have to earn every basket."

In the KenPom defensive efficiency rating (points allowed per 100 possessions), Loyola is ranked third (86.8 points) and Illinois is fifth (88.1) in the nation. Although the Ramblers are strong defensively, Underwood believes the Illini have seen defenses just as tough already this season.

"We have seen a lot of teams that have been in the top 10 defensively in the Big Ten, and I think it is a matter of execution. They don't make mistakes and they are very handsy," Underwood said. "They do a great job in their ball screen coverages and protecting Krutwig. They do a great job of playing with high hands and they make passing difficult at times because of their hands.

"They are well-schooled and they don't make a lot of mistakes. Combine that with their tempo on offense and that's how you get a team that doesn't give up a lot of points."

Matchup Big 10 NCAA Big 10 sports headlines from TheMatchup.com