Krutwig, Rambler defense pose challenge for Illini

INDIANAPOLIS — Everyone knows Loyola Chicago's Sister Jean, but as much as she can motivate the Ramblers, she won't be sinking a basket or blocking a shot on Sunday when the No. 2 nationally ranked and No. 1-seeded Illinois men's basketball team plays nationally ranked No. 17 and No. 8-seeded Loyola Chicago at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Those duties fall to senior Cameron Krutwig.
The Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year averages 14.9 points per game, 6.7 rebounds and three assists per game.
"He's a point-center. He's a unique guy that they run their offense through and he might have one of the best floaters in college basketball," Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said. "At 6-9, 260 pounds that thing is a tear drop and he is terrific. He is an excellent passer and he sees the game at a pace that is very slow and he sees things ahead. He is a very capable scorer.
"I'm a big fan and I think he is the head of the snake for them. They've got a great plan around him with shooters and guys that can cut, and he does a good job of finding them."
One of those shooters is senior Lucas Williamson, a Whitney Young High School graduate from Chicago, who is a former youth league basketball teammate of Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu.
Williams, the MVC Defensive Player of the Year, averages 8.6 points per game but scored 21 points against Georgia Tech on Friday in the Ramblers' return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since making their memorable Final Four run in 2018. Loyola was in the NIT in 2019 and missed out on last year's tournament when it was canceled because of COVID-19.
"We didn't have to go really deep into the offensive playbook (against Drexel) but obviously as we move forward, Loyola is one of the outstanding defensive teams in the country," Underwood said. "They have age and experience, starting with Williamson and Krutwig. Both of those guys have seen a lot and been through a lot. We will have to earn every basket."
In the KenPom defensive efficiency rating (points allowed per 100 possessions), Loyola is ranked third (86.8 points) and Illinois is fifth (88.1) in the nation. Although the Ramblers are strong defensively, Underwood believes the Illini have seen defenses just as tough already this season.
"We have seen a lot of teams that have been in the top 10 defensively in the Big Ten, and I think it is a matter of execution. They don't make mistakes and they are very handsy," Underwood said. "They do a great job in their ball screen coverages and protecting Krutwig. They do a great job of playing with high hands and they make passing difficult at times because of their hands.
"They are well-schooled and they don't make a lot of mistakes. Combine that with their tempo on offense and that's how you get a team that doesn't give up a lot of points."
Loyola and Illinois have met once before in NCAA Tournament play as the Ramblers won 79-64 in the 1963 Mideast Regional final. Dave Downey led the Illini with 20 points but Loyola's Jerry Harkness scored 33, which remains the highest point total against the Illini in an NCAA Tournament game.
Illinois fans outnumbered Drexel fans in the first round, but they may have some cheering competition in the limited seating on Sunday when playing another team from Illinois.
"It was great having the fans there. We've had a limited number (on Friday) but they were mostly orange and scattered throughout the building. We definitely heard them," Underwood said. "I'm excited again because I know the Illini nation is pretty powerful and we will see them (Sunday) at Bankers Life."
No. 2 Illinois vs. No. 17 Chicago Loyola
WHEN: Sunday at 11:10 a.m. CT
WHERE: Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis
TV: CBS (Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill & Tracy Wolfson)
RADIO: Illini Sports Network
RECORDS: Illinois 24-6, 16-4; Drexel 25-4, 16-2 Missouri Valley
OF NOTE: Illinois leads the all-time series with Loyola 12-3 and has won the last three meetings dating back to 2000. The Illini last played the Ramblers Nov. 11, 2011 and won 67-49. Illinois' 24 wins this season is its most since 2009 (also 24) and ties the 10th-winningest season in school history. Illinois has now won eight straight games, and 15 of its last 16 since Jan. 19. Illinois improved to 13-3 all-time as a 1 seed, and 30-14 as a higher seed, in the NCAA Tournament.
Probable starters
Illinois
Player Ht. Yr. PPG
G — Trent Frazier 6-2 Sr. 10.4
G — Ayo Dosunmu 6-5 Jr. 20.6
G — Adam Miller 6-3 Fr. 8.3
F — Jacob Grandison 6-6 R-Jr. 4.7
C — Kofi Cockburn 7-0 So. 17.6
Chicago Loyola
G — Lucas Williamson 6-4 Sr. 8.6
G — Keith Clemons 6-1 Sr. 7.5
G — Braden Norris 6-0 R-So. 8.4
F — Aher Uguak 6-7 R-Sr. 7.5
C — Cameron Krutwig 6-9 Sr. 14.9