Lack of expectations don't bother Hawkeyes

Like his coach, he welcome that challenge.

“It’s an opportunity for me to work on some things that will benefit me with my game into the future,’’ Bohannon said. “It’s been good for me. We have a good point in Joe and Connor can slide over there, too. I’m learning along with everyone else.’’

He believes Iowa is positioned to compete at a level higher than its preseason expectations as the season progresses.

“We’re going to be able to play an up-tempo offense, put some points on the board, and I feel like a lot of people are going to be able to contribute,’’ Bohannon said. “I feel like we have a lot of potential and the more we work, the more I feel that way.’’

Connor McCaffery has recovered from having surgery on both of his hips during the offseason.

He returned to the baseball field earlier this fall for the Hawkeyes, meeting the Sept. 1 deadline he had set for himself to get back on the diamond and returning to the basketball court later in the month.

Having a set goal to work toward, and lessons learned from Bohannon from his rehabilitation from surgery similar to the two Connor McCaffery underwent were a benefit.