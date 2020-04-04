Last season's transfers could play big roles for Illini

The current schedule is such that college players have until April 26 to declare for the daft and must withdraw by June 3 to maintain college eligibility. That timeline also could be subject to change.

“There’s a lot of factors that are so unknown," Underwood said. "You can play into not knowing if there’s going to be an NBA season, not knowing what the draft process even is. That trickles down into what agents are doing and how they’re going about their business. Unless you’re a pretty surefire top 10 pick, it gets pretty challenging to know even what that process is.

"You’ve got to think at this point you don’t know what the summer league looks like, what the draft combine would look like, what the draft would look like or what that would be. There’s a lot of factors that go into that. Ayo is in a position to examine all of those things and talk with his people. They have done the evaluation process, that’s still out there for all the athletes to go through. Ayo is in that process. We’ll see."

One thing Underwood won't do is put a timetable on Dosunmu's decision.

“We’re never going to put guys in that kind of situation," Underwood said. "It’s not about pressuring anybody. It’s always about trying to be in a position of support and help. I would never put an athlete in a situation … we’ve always got a home and I want our guys to always know that."

